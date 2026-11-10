Chargers-Broncos Trade Grades: Los Angeles Finally Makes a Deal Amid Winless Start

At last, the Chargers have made a trade. In the final hour before the trade deadline , the Chargers are sending linebacker Daiyan Henley to the Broncos for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer .

The trade marks a rare deal between division rivals. Henley, who has 51 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception on the season, will improve the Broncos’ linebacker corps while bringing in more draft capital for the Chargers.

Here is how each team fared in the trade.

Chargers:

Despite their 0–8 start, the Chargers were surprisingly reluctant to trade their players before the deadline. Jordan Schultz reported earlier on Tuesday that Los Angeles was becoming more “receptive” to trading players, and particularly those set to become free agents this offseason. They have just done that by trading Henley, who is in the final year of his rookie contract and will hit free agency this offseason.

Since Henley is in a contract year, the Chargers were able to get a solid return and picked up more draft capital. Chargers GM Joe Hortiz prefers a draft-and-develop approach to team building, and these extra picks can help, whether that’s targeting another Day 3 selection in the draft or using the picks to trade up. It’s not ideal that they had to trade Henley to a division rival, especially if he helps them win it all, but it’s most important that the Chargers get some return before the deadline.

Grade: B

Broncos:

Trading for Henley is a good move for the Broncos, who have needed help at linebacker since the offseason. Denver tried to fill the linebacker spot last year by signing Dre Greenlaw, but he left after one season. The Broncos can now pair Henley with Justin Strnad and NFL tackles leader Alex Singleton to deepen the middle of their defense. Henley has been a good player for the Chargers’ defense, a unit that has been solid for much of the team’s dismal start in 2026.

The Broncos are another team all in on a Super Bowl run, which they already showed during the offseason by trading for receiver Jaylen Waddle. While they did have to deal a pair of picks to bring in a player who will be a free agent, trading a couple of Day 3 picks will not be a huge deal if Henley helps them make another deep playoff run and/or win the Super Bowl. Like the Jaguars, Bears and Bills, the Broncos are going after a title, even if it costs some picks. In Denver’s case, they did not have to spend nearly as much as those other teams to bring in Henley.

Grade: B+