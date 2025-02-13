Travis Hunter's Position Revealed for NFL Scouting Combine
Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter will attend the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and work out as a cornerback, according to the official list released by the NFL on Thursday.
Hunter, who captured the Heisman Trophy after starring at Colorado as a two-way player at both cornerback and wide receiver, has expressed interest in continuing to play both sides of the ball at the next level. However, scouts view him as one of the top players on the board in April's draft, predominantly due to his ability as a cornerback.
Unlike some other top prospects in recent drafts, Hunter has never shied away from taking the field and being in the spotlight whenever possible to show what kind of player that he is. To that end, it's no surprise that he will be working out at the combine in front of pro scouts in Indianapolis later this month.
Hunter is widely expected to be one of the top players selected in April's NFL draft.