Travis Kelce Thinks Super Bowl Focus 'Might Have Slipped' With Outside NFL Ventures
While Travis Kelce seems to have moved on from the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss to the Eagles back in February, his goal heading into the 2025 season hasn't changed. The tight end still wants to win another Super Bowl title.
“Win a Super Bowl is the only goal,” Kelce said in an interview with GQ. “It’s the only goal. It’s every goal.”
Kelce admitted he has been hard on himself regarding the Super Bowl loss, specifically because last year he took on some opportunities outside of football. For instance, he just recently appeared in the movie Happy Gilmore 2. He also co-hosts the extremely popular podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce. Those are just a couple of the outside ventures Kelce's been involved in recently.
“I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up. And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer,” Kelce added. “I don’t say this as ‘I shouldn’t have done it.’ I’m just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things that I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven’t been to my standard. I just have such a motivation to show up this year for my guys.”
It's not that Kelce wasn't focused on football last year, but it sounds like he's coming into this season with a more dialed in mindset.
And, you can't ignore that Kelce notably struggled last season in comparison to his previous standout years. He produced the lowest amount of yards in his 11-year career with 823 yards (he played in 15 games). He only scored three touchdowns during the regular season, too.
If the 2025 season does end up being Kelce's last in the NFL, he'll want to go out on top. He hasn't confirmed any retirement decisions, but there's a possibility still. We'll see how Kelce fares this upcoming season.