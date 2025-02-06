SI

Travis Kelce Gave Telling Answer on Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce’s Super Bowl Outfits

Kristen Wong

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his brother Jason Kelce after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his brother Jason Kelce after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. / Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
When Travis Kelce steps onto the field against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs star will just have to trust that his brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie will be rooting him on—even if they don’t show it.

Jason Kelce, a recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center, and Kylie Kelce, a longtime die-hard Eagles fan, have made their rooting interests crystal clear going into the Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Both Kelces will be cheering for the Birds, though a part of them also wants to see Travis make history as the Chiefs look to win their third consecutive Lombardi Trophy and clinch the three-peat.

Travis spoke at the podium during Super Bowl media week about his family’s growing excitement over the big game and dropped a revealing hint on Jason and Kylie’s outfit choices:

“I think everybody outside of Jason and Kylie will be wearing red,” Travis said.

No surprises there.

Unlike his two Eagles-rooting family members, Travis’s nieces plan to proudly support the Chiefs tight end with adorable custom shirts. Travis talked a bit about what that sweet gesture meant to him:

“Jason and Kylie, I love them to death. This game isn’t going to get in between how much I love them,” Travis said. “The fact that the girls are going to be wearing 'Go Uncle Travvy' shirts, it warms my heart and gives me something else to fight for. Hopefully I can make them proud and put a few smiles on their faces throughout the game.”

It’ll be a chaotic Chiefs-Eagles family affair for the Kelces come Sunday. May the best team win.

