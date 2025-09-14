Tyreek Hill Breaks Year-Long Deep Pass Streak Despite Tua Tagovailoa’s Bad Throw
Tyreek Hill finally broke the unfortunate streak he held of not catching a pass over 30 yards for the past year on Sunday vs. the Patriots.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't throw the best ball by any means when he directed the pass to Hill, but the receiver cashed in by catching the 47-yard pass for a huge first down play on third-and-13. The catch was Hill's longest since Sept. 8, 2025, when he scored a touchdown on an 80-yard pass.
Miami landed at New England's 27-yard line thanks to the incredible catch by Hill. However, the Dolphins settled for a field goal on the drive.
This is the play Hill needed to complete in order for Dolphins fans to feel better about him and the Miami offense, which majorly struggled in Week 1. There's been rumors of the Dolphins trading Hill this season, although it has been reported that no teams have shown interest in the receiver.
Hill's made a lot of headlines off the field this week, too. The NFL is examining domestic violence allegations made by Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro in recent divorce proceedings. The Dolphins are letting the process play out.