Unlikely Duo Could Be Driving Jets Coaching and GM Search in Familiar Direction
The New York Jets are in the market for a new coach and general manager after they fired both Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas during a disastrous 5-12 regular season.
In order to help with the search the team brought in The 33rd Team, a group founded by their former general manager Mike Tannenbaum. One of the people interviewing for the coaching job is former Jets head coach Rex Ryan.
If this is starting to sound like when Mike Richards led the search to find a new Jeopardy! host and ended up landing on himself, well, you may not be far off.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini went on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Tuesday morning to discuss the coaching carousel.
"I love his strategy," said Russini. "It's like he's forcing them. He's trying to sort of manipulate the process, like, I'm telling you you're hiring me. And you're like yeah no we're not doing that, right? Thank you. I appreciate it. And you gotta love the confidence. And I will say in a pool of coaches that doesn't have much experience. I see what Rex is doing and I think he's going to do really well in this interview. I know the Jets, Mike Tannenbaum again leading that search. They are looking for someone who knows what they're doing. Who can navigate this journey for them. Who knows all the booby traps and the hurdles that come with being a New York Jets head coach. And if anyone knows that it's Rex Ryan. But don't you think it's funny? That Mike Tannenbaum, the general manager of the New York Jets that was fired. Who fired Rex Ryan as the head coach. And now they're all sitting together in Palm Beach at Woody Johnson's house talking about how together they can come up with a winning way? It's bonkers!"
Russini misspoke there as Tannenbaum was actually let go two years before Rex Ryan was fired, but the point stands. The Jets got rid of Tannenbaum because he wasn't getting the job done and then they brought him back to help find someone who could a decade later. Meanwhile, Ryan appears to be manifesting the Jets' job for himself and he might be using a former co-worker to help.
And the thing is, they are easily the most effective coach/GM combo the team has had this century. They had two winning seasons under Rex Ryan and three more .500 seasons. They went to the postseason three times while Tannenbaum was the general manager and made two AFC championship games with Ryan as the head coach.
They haven't been back to the playoffs since those two left the organization.
Now they're both on-air talent at ESPN with incredible platforms to convince Woody Johnson to bring them back. It might not make the most sense, but it has the potential to be great television.