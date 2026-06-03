Albert Breer on if Bears Can Make Splash Move?, Patriots’ Cap Space, Vikings’ New GM

All right.

Welcome in is the Brew Report for Wednesday, June 3rd.

Already a lot of action in June across the NFL.

Miles Garrett traded from the Browns to the Rams.

AJ Brown traded from the Eagles to the Patriots, and we have a mailbag edition of the Breer Report coming for you right here, right now.

As always, we'll get to more of your questions.

I'm gonna have more detailed answers to those questions on the website at the MMQB.

com with the print edition of the mailbag.

But like we do every week, we'll get to 3 of your questions right here, right now.

And the first of those questions comes from Bob O'Neil, that's at Bob_O'Neil.

Bob asks, do the Bears make a defensive line trade in response to the Miles Garrett trade to the Rams?

Bob, I don't think they're gonna do anything in response to the Miles Garrett trade to the Rams.

However, they have been looking over the last few years to bolster that area, getting Dio and Odenyingbo, who is a big ticket free agent addition for them from the Colts but got hurt last year.

Having him back in the lineup is going to help.

Um, the idea when they signed him was that he would be a base end in their base defense.

He would be able to play the run, a big long player who could reduce inside on passing downs.

We're still left the need for a rushn to play opposite Montez Sweat, something they've been looking at for looking for for quite some time, and maybe even more so now that Montez Sweat is 30 .

And so, what do they do there?

Well, they didn't draft one, and that's at least interesting, and I do think over the next couple of months, they're, they do have the idea of adding one on their radar.

There are a couple of veteran guys out there.

Joey Bose is one.

We'll see if he wants to come back and play.

Listening to his brother last week.

It sounded like maybe not, at least not quite yet.

Javeon Clowney is a name that's out there annually this time of year.

Von Miller, of course, someone who, you know, could hold on and play another year, you know, his, his role would be limited and it was last year in Washington, the year before that in Buffalo, um, sort of more of a part-time player at this, at this stage of his career.

And then to me, Cam Jordan would be the one to watch because he's the one who's got the experience with defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen.

Um, but that's certainly a position again that could evolve over the course of the year for the Bears, and they could take a swing at the trade deadline.

You know, is Kavon Thibodeaux somebody they would look at as they get closer to the trade deadline.

Um, you know, if Max Crosby were, for some reason to come back available, would they revisit that?

Um, I think there will be options, and this is something that's gonna evolve over the course of the next few months for the Bears based on what they already have on the roster and based on what's out there and available to them.

Remember, offensive tackle could wind up being a need for them as well.

So, you have a couple of things that the Bears could augment over the course of the next few months as we get closer to the season.

Question number 2 comes from Jason Roy, that's at JR Hawk 98.

The Patriots have a good amount of cap space left.

Do they have one more move left in them before the preseason?

I do think adding an edge player is something you could look at for them.

Joey Bosse is an interesting one in that Mike Vrabel was actually his position coach his freshman year at Ohio State, so they have a relationship going way back.

Mike Vrabel helped recruit him out of high school, and I think Mike Vrabel would have an idea of how to use him.

They do have some depth on their defensive front now, having added Draymond Jones, you have Harold Landry back.

So adding Joey Bosa will give them a nice rotation of pass rushers.

Uh, allow them maybe to do a little bit more with Draymond Jones where you can move him inside.

So that's one thing to watch.

But I do think it's worth paying attention to what's happening at tight end right now for them.

Julian Hill, who they really liked, they felt like he was gonna be an upgrade.

Um, over Austin Hooper as their #2 tight end.

He is done for the year now, placed on injured reserve yesterday.

And so they've got Hunter Henry, who's really been a mainstay for them over the last 6 years since signing there, coming over from the Chargers, but is now an older player, a guy who is going into his 10th NFL season, hard to believe.

Um, and then they have the rookie Eli Reard who they have high hopes for, but is a third-round pick, and we'll see how quickly he comes along.

So, tight ends definitely another position they could augment.

They're gonna be expecting a lot more of Eli Rare now that, that Julian Hill is down, or at least they'll ask more of and we'll see if he can handle it.

And Hunter Henry's been really durable over the last few years, but he does have injury history from earlier in his career.

He is a little bit older, so you would think at one point or another, they're gonna at least add some insurance there.

There aren't great, there aren't a great amount of names out there at the position.

So I'm not sure exactly who they would go and get at this point.

Um, but certainly something, um, to pay attention to for New England.

Finally, question.

Number 3 is from Graham Smith, that's at GR Smith.

Graham asks what swung it for the Vikings on Nolan Teasley.

Um, Nolan Teasley being the Vikings' new general manager coming over from Seattle where he was the assistant GM, really a, um, pretty interesting backstory of Nolan Teasley played college football at Eastern Washington.

Uh, wound up going into the business world for 6 years, decided he wanted to pursue football again.

Um, his, one of his college teammates, Aaron Heinle, who's now the college scouting director of Seattle, helped him get in there, came as an intern.

Um, his first year in Seattle as an intern, the Seahawks won the Super Bowl.

His last year in Seattle as the assistant general manager, the Seahawks won the Super Bowl.

Obviously, um, he learned a lot in between.

So, having that scouting background, having come out up that way was an important piece of the puzzle.

Cause if it wasn't gonna be Rob Brzezinski, they, they were planning on keeping Rob Brzezinski as part of the team.

And so, you are gonna have sort of the three-headed monster that you see with the Rams, with Tony Pastos, less needed Sean McVeigh that you see with Detroit, with Brad Holmes, Mike Disner, and, and, uh, and Dan Campbell that you see in Carolina.

Now you see it in Miami.

So with Rob Brzezinski in there to run the op side of things, they, they would need a GM who has a strong scouting background.

Nolan Teasley certainly has that.

And then I think the other piece of it is just having somebody who is gonna be a good proxy for ownership and who's gonna have the ability to work in a situation where the owner isn't around day to day.

And so, you know, somebody who's gonna create and help to build a good culture.

Nolan Teasley comes from a place in Seattle where there really were no silos.

There's a very collaborative approach there.

So you don't have to worry about that as much if you're an owner.

Um, you have a good feeling that he's gonna build a good culture within the building and be able to work with Brzezinski and Kevin O'Connell.

And doing this this way gives the Wolfs effectively 3 really strong, um, 3 really strong department heads.

And, and that you have Brzezinski running the offside, Teasley running scouting, Kevin O'Connell running coach.

Coaching.

So, on paper, it looks great.

You never know how these things are gonna turn out.

But I think Nolan Teasley is a very, very strong hire for the Minnesota Vikings.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

We'll have one more Breer report coming for you this week.

You can, as always, leave any questions or comments down below here on the YouTube page or you can get to me on my social media at Albert Breer on Twitter, at Albert Aubrey on Facebook, at Albert_Breer on Instagram.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

We'll see you later in the week.