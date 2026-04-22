Albert Breer on if Jeremiyah Love is a Top 3 Pick, Chiefs Draft Dilemma, Giants’ Top 10 Picks

And that's exactly what Jeremiah Love is.

All right.

Welcome in.

It is the Breer Report for April 22nd.

We have just over 24 hours to go until the 2026 NFL draft, just under 24 hours to go until draft day is here.

So we're almost to the finish line.

We got a ton of content coming for you today, tomorrow, into the night of the draft.

We'll be doing a lot.

Live stream me and Connor Orr on the podcast.

We will actually be ahead of the draft, the television show at least.

We will be running with the teams as far as draft picks coming in, analyzing them as they come in, getting feedback from people within the league as they come in.

Can't wait for all of that.

But as always, we're gonna hit 3 topics right here, right now.

The first topic is one that came from my producer, Kent, who wanted to know how high Jeremiah Love can go, just for historical context, if we go back over the last 13 draft classes, there have been 8 running backs drafted in the top 10.

In 2015, Todd Gurley went to the Rams, 2016, Zeke Elliott went to the Cowboys, 2017, you had Leonard Fournett to the Jaguars, and Christian McCaffrey to the Panthers, 2018, Saquon Barkley.

To the Giants, 2023, you have Bejon Robinson to the Falcons, and of course, last year, Ashton Genty to the Raiders.

So, this is not common, seeing a running back going in the top 10.

And that gives you an idea of who Jeremiah Love is, and he fits the suit when it comes to the type of player he is versus some of those other guys.

In this era, the running back that goes that high is the guy who's got the size to play between the tackles, um, and generally a 220, 225 pound guy and play on early downs, and also gives you 3-down value.

And that's exactly what Jeremiah Love is.

And so Jeremiah Love gives you The early down physicality and violence that you need and the versatility to play on 3rd down.

I think at this point, he could go as high as 3rd overall .

And if I had to bet right now, if there weren't any trades in the top 5 where he would go, I would say 3rd overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

There's a lot of reasons why.

I think there is a business element of it for the Cardinals, the ability to sell jerseys in the pro shop, the ability to sell tickets, all that stuff.

Um, you know, when you're adding an offensive skill player, can mean something to your owner.

I also think if you look at Monty Austin for, their general manager's history, what he likes to do, he, he's generally played it safe with these really high picks.

So as Paris Johnson his first year there, it was Marvin Harrison in 2024.

Guys that were seen as high character guys, guys that were seen.

Guys that were hyper-productive college players, and so Jeremiah Love fits this, that.

So I'd say the ceiling for Jeremiah Love is 3rd overall.

I would set the floor at 7th overall with the commander.

So I think he goes somewhere between 3 and 7.

And in doing so, he would become the 9th back over the last 13 years to go within the top 10 picks.

All right, our second topic, we've talked a lot about teams trading down.

The Cardinals want to trade out of 3, the Titans want to trade out of 4.

The Giants have explored trading out of 5.

The Browns want to trade out of 6, the Commanders want to trade out of 7.

The Chiefs have looked at trading out of 9.

So who wants to go up?

Well, there are a couple of teams that have at least explored going up.

One, we've talked about for a few weeks, that's Dallas.

Another, the Rams, we talked about that last week.

They've sniffed around going up.

Another one yet is the Kansas City Chiefs, and you have to think about where they are right now.

They don't often pick this high.

The last time they had a pick inside the top 10, of course, was the 10th overall pick in 2017, and they had to trade way up from the 20s to get there to get Patrick Mahomes.

Before then, You're going all the way back to Andy Reid's first draft in Kansas City when he took Eric Fisher first overall.

So this is a rare opportunity for Reed and Brett Veach, and I do think that there are a number of players that I think they'd be comfortable taking at 9.

Now, this is just me talking, but that could be a Ruben Bain.

The defensive end from Miami, that could be one of the receivers, Carnell Tate or Jordan Tyson from Ohio State and Arizona State, that could be Spencer Fanno, uh, from Utah.

That could very well be Kenyon Siddiq.

I think Siddiq is somebody who would be maybe more of a trade-down type of scenario, but he's somebody they've at least talked about.

So, if you're looking at that and where they are at 9, OK, we're comfortable with these guys, do they make a move up?

They've at least sniffed around on it.

Do they look at the idea of, OK, like this is a rare opportunity, we don't pick this high anymore.

I think at least exploring it makes sense for the Chiefs, and they have explored it.

And so who would they be going out for?

Maybe it's one of the receivers, maybe it's a pass rusher.

Maybe it's somebody like Rval Reese.

Maybe it's, you know, maybe, maybe it's somebody who can change the face of your defensive front.

So, I think if they went up, it would be for a receiver or a pass rusher, but it's something they've at least explored.

And again, I think it's because of the rarity of the situation that they're in.

They haven't been in this spot very often.

So I think it makes sense for them to leave all of their options open and look at where they're going.

Um, where, where, where, where, where they're going for the next 5 or 10 years with pieces of their core like Travis Kelsey and Chris Jones starting to age out.

Finally, our third topic, the Giants now have 2 picks inside the top 10.

They trade Dexter Lawrence for the 10th overall pick.

They're picking 5th, they're picking 10th.

It's a really interesting spot for the Giants to be in.

I, one thing I've heard consistently on the Giants is that they want to help Jackson Dart.

They want to do something to help Jackson Dart here.

So, look, I certainly think at 5, the two receivers, Jordan Tyson from Arizona State, Carnell Tate from Ohio State are both in play.

We've heard a lot about the work they've done on, on Jordan Tyson because it was recent.

They went out to the pro days, had a sizable contingent there.

The general manager, Joe Shane was there, they took him out to dinner.

All of that's there.

They also had Jordan Tyson in for a 30 visit.

However, they did a similar amount of work with Carnell Tate.

John Harbaugh and Joe Shane were at his pro day.

They met with him after the pro day.

They brought him into New Jersey on a 30 visit.

So both these guys, they've done a ton of work on.

I think both those guys would be in play at 5.

I think at some point, they're going to address the offensive line.

I'm not sure if it would be that high in the, in, in, in the draft, but I think it's something they would consider.

Um, you know, and then if you're talking about what they get at 10, say they get Tater Tyson at 5.

I think Ione, by big Ione, the Penn State guard is somebody who'd be a fit for John Harbaugh, be a fit for Greg Roman's run game.

But I do think you have to consider here the idea that they just offloaded one of, if not their best defensive player.

Like he's right there with Brian Burns.

Dexter Lawrence was an important, important piece.

You're not gonna replace him with a defensive tackle at 10.

I just don't think Peter Woods or, or Cade McDonald or Kristen Miller, I don't think those guys go that high.

So can you find an impact player somewhere else for your defense?

And Caleb Downs could be available to them there, and it's just something to think about.

Now, I haven't heard a lot of people connect Downs with the Giants, uh, inside the league, the saying they are gonna have.

What everybody does say though, is that Downs would be a fantastic fit for John Harbaugh.

And if you want to go back and look at the history of his defense and how they reworked their defense when in Baltimore, when they elevated Wink Martindale to defensive coordinator in 2018, and they had Jesse Minor and Mike McDonald on staff.

Big piece of that was empowering Eric Weddle to be the air traffic controller back there and be the guy who was in command and could adjust things and change things on the fly and help them play defense like most teams play offense, dictating terms to the offense.

And in time, Weddell aged out, and then they wind up having Kyle Hamilton, um, in that position, and Caleb Downs because of his football IQ because of instincts, because of his instincts , I think would be perfect for that role.

So, the idea of winding up with Tater Tyson at 5 and then Downs at 10, I think makes sense.

The Tater Tyson debate is one that, you know, we can have.

Tyson might have a little bit more upside.

I think Tate's a little bit more of a Harbaugh type of player, when you're talking about the type of person he is.

Uh, but there, there's merit taking one or the other.

And so it'll be interesting to, to see the way that plays out.

Appreciate you guys coming out as always.

You can leave your feedback down below here on the YouTube page.

You can also get to me on my social media at Albert Breer on Twitter, at Albert R Breer on Facebook, at Albert_Breer on Instagram.

Again, we got a ton more content coming for you all week long.

We will have another Breer report for you on Thursday morning too.

We're gonna run you through the top 10 picks.

My mock draft will be out by then.

We'll see you guys then.