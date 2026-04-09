Our NFL Mock Draft Deep Dive Picks 11-14

All right, so I'm gonna continue effing this up, Albert, OK, because Maui Noah, I could tell, uh, to the Giants at 5 was not what you were thinking.

Um, and I think it threw a little, uh, uh just a tad for a loop here.

Um, Here's my thought process on Miami because I'm going O-line here as well.

Um, and it, it, we're staring, like we just mentioned at this Ruben Bain, right, who we're looking at right now is available, but we're also staring at this free fall of or windfall of wide receivers and the Dolphins just traded Tyreek Hill and they just brought in Malik Willis.

But here's my thought process here, Albert.

Clearly every other move that you've made.

To this point is signifying the fact that maybe 2026 isn't going to be your year, and you have to get everything set.

And I think that, you know, the wide receiver position is a little bit of a toss-up.

Again, maybe you get one in the second round.

We have John Eric Sullivan coming from Green Bay who just for the first time since what the Great Depression drafted a wide receiver in the first round and it didn't really work out, right?

I mean, you know, Golden the returns on this or, or we don't know, right?

So, And my God, am I gonna mess this up, OK, um, but I am taking Olai Wavenga Owane out of Penn State.

Olai Wavenga Owane out of Penn State.

Olai Wavenga Owane out of Penn he actually goes by Vega though, doesn't he?

Vega.

Oh, yeah, there you go, and this isn't me being like, like the, the Travis Achan thing has me effed up and I'm sometimes, you know, when you're just like a goofy ass looking white guy and you're trying to pronounce these names like this comes from a genuine place of like I'm, I'm hurt now that like this has happened so many times and I'm actually trying to do this the right way.

So that, that is just that, you know, whatever, but so yeah, I would say.

There are people that think he's the best lineman in the draft, but he's a guard, right?

Um, how do you feel about taking a guard that high?

So, here's the thing, I think if you're the Miami Dolphins right now, I mean, There really isn't , it, it, this is, you wanna know the comp I've heard on him?

What's the compy version it's Tyler Booker, Tyler Brooker, Tyler Booker, right, who was dynamite as a rookie in Dallas, yeah, OK, and a good character guy, right, um, bully, like just a, a killer of a guard, right?

I think normally you can character is smart, all of that, yeah, and I think normally you consider character in this situation, Albert, but Would you push back very much on the notion that the Dolphins probably have one of the three worst rosters in the NFL right now?

No, no, and I felt that way like going into last year.

Like I said this, and a lot of people like, well, like what are you talking about?

Like I said, like I'm like.

The guy looked at it and said, I don't know that there are 3 guys in this roster that you could say are gonna be, be there in 3 years.

And one of those guys was Jaylen Waddle.

You know what I mean?

Like one of the guys that I thought, you know, like where you could say that was Waddle and he's traded.

So, this is a complete rebuild.

They've had the fewest draft picks in the league of any team over the last 4 years.

Um, I think if you put the 22 and 23 draft classes together, there's only one player, there's two players left.

It's, it's Devin Ain, and then, and then, uh, a special teams slash backup, special team or slash backup linebacker.

So you just need to get good players in the roster.

I think like the idea of building from the inside out makes sense.

Um, so I don't, I don't, uh, I don't.

I, I don't have a problem with this one at all , you know, right, because, you know, when I think it's positioned like if you're the Rams.

You're looking at positional value.

If you're the Bears, if you're the Bills, if you're a team that is like right there on the cusp, if, if you're, if you, if you look like the Dollar General after the, uh, after the 4th of July sale where everything gets cleared out, like, you just need inventory.

We just need good inventory.

And this is like the best fit and player that I can, that I can think about right now.

So I, I, I think you just, uh, I don't know.

You take, you take that one and you put it in the bank, Albert.

Yeah, OK, so.

I have my reservations about doing what I'm gonna do here.

I really do.

Um, so the Cowboys are up at 12, and I, I really like look at this one, and this one is a little Ty Simpson, Ty Simpson, Ty Simpson, um, I'm not gonna take Ty Simpson, um.

I'm gonna take Ruben Bain.

All right.

Now, my reservation here is Like he is not for everybody and I'm not sure if he fits the Vic Fangio style of defense.

Is he for a first-time defensive coordinator in Christian Parker too, right?

So I mean we're at the point now he's one of these shorter arm guys.

I mean, we're talking about him now like he's a T.

rex, you know what I mean, like just kind of like, you know, um.

Um, but he's such a good player and I, I clearly, there's like a need there, you know, and you've got Donovan Azaraku now, and so Azaraku, you hope takes a step in year two, and you got Quinnin Williams, and now you're talking about kind of making that defensive front whole again after, you know, the massive trade, um, to move on from Micah Parsons in September.

So I, I look at the totality of it and I just, I, I think having You know, bringing in a guy who can be a difference-maker upfront for you, um, makes sense.

It feels like a Cowboys pick to me.

Uh, he is a mother bleeper , um, to, to play against.

I know that plays really hard.

And I think from that standpoint, he's gonna be really good for the, the culture that they're trying to build.

Now, again, You know, like, if you look at the edge players that, that, that Vic Fangio's had over the years, he generally likes the bigger, more rugged guys, and Bane has half of that equation.

He's not bigger, but he is very rugged, you know, and so you just have to be comfortable.

I, I think like anybody can.

Like with him as a, as, as, as a pass rusher, like I think Christian Parker is gonna have, um, have the wherewithal to find ways to, to match him up and use him properly.

The question I think is gonna be like, you know, how is he in setting edges in the run game and that sort of thing.

And the people that I've talked to think he can do it just because he is so freaking strong, you know, and he's got like an ability to kind of You know, get into the, the, the, the chest of tackles, even though he lacks the length.

Um, so like this is a little bit of a leap of faith, but I mean, I just like look at it like you're not gonna take Carnell Tate there, right?

If you're the Cowboys cause you're so invested at receiver now with Lamb and um with, with, with CD Lamb and, uh, and, and George Pickens.

And I mean after that, like, you know , who are we talking about like Kenyon Saddiq maybe like I like I just, I just think he is, he sort of like stands out as the best player.

So, um, I think if you're the Cowboys, you go ahead, go ahead and take him at 12.

I like that and one of the reasons that I like it, Albert, is because what And this, and this, and this will be kind of read as like a, a slight at, you know, the Cowboys' personnel department, which I think is one of the best in the NFL, but Jerry Jones, personally, because he cannot be removed from his position.

Has been more willing to take chances on guys who have, you know, this is more of an injury thing, but Ruben Bain is like an outlier trait thing.

But I think he is more willing to take chances on guys who have high ceilings but have outlier issues, red flags, not necessarily on the character front, but like, OK, hey, you know, what was it, Jalen Smith, there was the little character stuff with Bain, which I think, you know, I think they've gotten past some of that .

But like, yeah, I like from a football character standpoint, he's, Everything you want.

I dig it.

Um, OK, so we're, OK, so we're moving on, um, and, uh, I know you have every receiver on the board for the Rams, and I, I, uh, what do you do?

What do you do?

What do you do?

OK, um, again, uh, uh, this is possibly gonna be annoying to you, um, and we'll see.

This is like, my, my guess is like after the draft, Albert just like.

Just, you know, after , after he's done taping this, Albert just throws his notebook on the floor and it's like , I can't believe I got to do this with this goddamn guy.

Um, but here's my thought, OK, Denzel Boston out of Washington.

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.

All right, now we're talking.

Uh first receiver.

OK, here's why.

What other receiver?

The Rams were interested in trading for AJ Brown, correct?

Yeah, OK.

What receiver profiles the closest to AJ Brown in this draft ?

Physical, big.

Sean McVeigh's been trying to reimagine this receiver room consistently.

You've Pukaiua in rehab, we don't know what's going on there, um.

The Rams like guys that are going to benefit the run game as much as the pass.

I don't see as many dogs.

At the top of this receiver room.

Which makes Boston interesting to me.

That's it.

Omar Omar Cooper may it would be interesting here too, um, but yeah, I, I, I like the fit that you could trash this, by the way.

You don't have to be nice.

That's a big reach.

OK, good, good, good.

Let's go, but I like it.

I like it .

That's.

I mean it, I mean, look, like I think.

If you really like them, I think you explore trading down, which it might be a tough draft to trade down in, you know what I mean?

So that's what I was also gonna mention.

I don't expect the Rams to make this pick.

Can I, can I add that caveat?

I don't expect the Rams.

I just think like.

Like Cooper and Lemon are both good fits for like just as far as being like rugged players and all of that, um, but I, I, I like Boston as a player, so, and there is the connection there.

Jed Fish, the head coach at Washington, was at the Ram with McVeigh, so there is some scheme carryover.

I do know like last year having Devonte Adams, um, you know.

Sort of open some things up that they hadn't had opened up.

They hadn't really had like that big out, the prototypical outside like ex-receiver before, um, before getting Devonte Adams in in Boston could kind of profile to be the replacement for Devonte Adams there whenever Adams winds up moving on.

So, um, I'm not gonna crush you for it.

How about that?

I, I just think, OK, like everyone's got like Makai Lemon, and listen, I think the one interesting part about Lemon is that you now have Cliff Kingsbury on your staff and Cliff's gonna be able to get some information on it, but maybe that information isn't information that they like, right?

And I don't know if they necessarily go wide receiver here, but I think McVeigh's aggression at the position this offseason.

Leads us to believe, you know, sometimes teams just telling themselves, right?

They, they make it known where they're going without necessarily, um, you know, it's like a soft telegraph.

But yes, this is going to be one of those where all 41 analysts on the desk go, whoa, and then they're like, uh, uh, who do they, who do they go to like Daniel Jeremiah, tell us about, uh, Denzel Boston.

Yeah.

Um, OK , I, everything, everything you stepped up and you have, you have, yeah, you have, um, put me in a position here where I feel like I don't have much of a choice other than to look at the value.

And take Carnell Tate for the Ravens at 14.

Um, I just think at this point, like, look, like I, I, there's an interesting angle there and that, um.

You know, Jesse Minter actually coached against, um, Carnell Tate because um when they were when he was at Michigan still, I think Tate was a freshman at Ohio State, um, so there's a little background there.

Look, I also think a lot of like this offseason for the Ravens has been about making things right around Lamar and you have Lamar walking through the door earlier this week.

So I think that there are some like good vibes there, um, you know, as to where everything is.

I I thought a little bit about Monroe Freling here.

Um, I think, you know, the idea of getting like your left tackle of the future.

In the building wouldn't be the worst thing in the world, and he might be a guy who is like 1 year away or 2 years away or whatever you wanna do, but I just think the idea of adding Tate, and I think Tate like actually like stylistically really kind of matches up with Zay Flowers, you know what I mean?

Like I think that they're cut because they would be, they would be good compliments to one another.

Um, so this is a good character pick, like he's a He's a tough receiver, he's a smart receiver , um, you know, I, and I'm the other one that tempted me here a little bit, I will say.

This is another one where I was tempted to go Kenyon Siddiq because Declan Doyle was just in Chicago and like they took the move tight end in Ben Johnson's first year there and going and getting Colson Loveland, and we saw how they were able to maximize Loveland in that offense and Declan Doyle's background is with Sean Payton, and Sean Payton loves the Joker, right?

And I think that's what Kenyon Siddiq is.

So I'd keep my eye on Siddiq for the Ravens at 14, but I'm going Carnell Tate.