Our NFL Mock Draft Deep Dive Picks 29-32

So, I'm gonna go, I'm gonna be boring here.

Uh , I, I, I just think that.

I mean, Colton Hood is still there, right?

Um, he's probably the best, by the way, but just, just, I, by the way, I don't think we, I realized how high the Texans 2nd rounder is to have the 38th pick.

Oh, hello, yeah, yeah, so like that could be Jacob Rodriguez, that would probably be an appropriate place to take him.

Yeah, I, I just love that, you know, sometimes when you see like the fun fits, you do want to shout them out because it is, you know, I, I think part of this too, um.

It's like, God, I forget who it was, uh, a couple of years ago, but I was all over, uh, the Bengals drafting like some safety or corner out of Michigan and I couldn't, I can't remember who it was now.

I mean, this is like, you know, 3 or 4 years ago, but it, it hit in the 2nd round instead of the 1st round and what it does, you just, you like that.

I don't know, there's something fun about, uh, you know, hitting this, uh, but yeah, I'm going to go Colton Hood here just because.

Again, I mean, you, you lose Trent McDuffie, you lose Jalen Watson, uh, you lose Joshua Williams in free agency, and I know we had them taking Caleb Downs, but you now arrive.

In this with a completely redone secondary.

Now, could you, uh, could you reason that we have some decent edge guys worth taking or the top of the defensive tackle crop, which again, we haven't tapped in how many years are we going to keep doing this with Chris Jones and piling the entire weight of the world on his shoulders, you know what I mean?

Um, but I, I, something about just coming out of here, you look at the way that the division is evolving.

With the AFC West, the Broncos going and getting Jaylen Waddle, all these teams really kind of powering up to throw the ball all over the field.

Uh, I don't know.

I, I like the fact that you now have a secondary that you feel is gonna be on its way to being settled all of a sudden.

So, I don't know, cause I think Downs helps you against the run as much as he helps you against the pass.

This is a gift to, uh, Steve Spagnolo here too as well.

Yeah, and, and obviously, like I would think about Hood.

I, I actually like kind of, With the Chargers, I thought about Hood, and like that would be pretty high for him, but, um, but I like that pick there, and I think the Chiefs, the Chiefs are gonna address that somewhere in the top 40 with the 3 picks that they have in that range, um, the Dolphins.

So we have them taking, um, I own, how do you pronounce that again?

I need to get that down before next week.

We just get, we're call our guy Vega, uh, our guy Vega, the last name.

I think it's Ione Ione Ione, OK, OK, I need to get that down by next week.

Um, so the Dolphins have, you, you had them taking a guard who might be the best lineman in the draft, um, you have him taken a guard at 11, um.

I I sort of see this as Like, do you need to do something at some point for Um, for Malik Willis to give him a chance.

And obviously, you know, Tyreek Hill is gone, you're losing, um, you know, you, you, you trade away Jaylen Waddle, this is the Waddle pick.

And it does feel like there are a couple of receivers here who maybe people wouldn't have thought would have been there.

So, why don't I go ahead and take a guy that I think has potential to grow some, you know, and like, maybe he's number one, maybe he's not, but I think he's a good value at the end of the first round.

Um, And that's Casey Concepcion from Texas, um, you know, I can go on some of my notes on him.

I mean, he's an interesting one, because I do think again it's like another one where there's some growth potential.

I think there's a lot of those guys where you're percept for you're, you're, you're sort of projecting them a little bit, but Um, what I've got on him, dynamic rack player, hands, play speed, um, probably better inside but can do both, you know, a slot with perimeter flexibility, has punt return value, so you get the punt return value.

Um, you know, another one stands out amongst all the guys with his explosiveness after the catch.

He creates plays, um, he drops too many balls, but he is to me a guy who can play outside and inside.

Um, I thought this was interesting.

Somebody said to me, A bigger is a flowers.

Interesting.

Yeah, so, um , you know, they've got obviously the, the Dolphins have 7 picks in the 1st 3 rounds, um, and I just think like when you have that much capital you can kind of, it kind of frees you up to play the board plus, like, obviously they're very much in like a, in a, in a, in a, in a rebuilding posture here so I think it opens them up to Just strictly play the board here and get good football players, and I think they do, they accomplish that by bringing in Casey Concepcion.

You know who, uh, um, I'm just curious because I, I have, this is the late 1st round.

Like this is where I start to get feisty in my mock draft and I got to button this thing up, uh, at some point here as, uh, editor Mitch did call me on, uh, Friday and let me know that, uh, uh, the mock draft gods are waiting.

I have not fed the beast yet.

Um, I think mine runs like 3 or 4 days before you.

Um.

What have you heard on Chris Brazil, um, or Brazil, uh, the kid out of Tennessee, because that's another one that like, I mean, if you're just looking at like, You know, kids in the back end of this draft, because we just don't know and, and Casey conception, you know, you would say is, is obviously the next wide receiver on, on the board, you know, he's an interesting one, I have enigma, enigma.

I love that some teams have them off the board, super talented, off the board, height, movement, routes are unique.

Tape is good.

The offense is very simple.

So, yes, um, and we know that about that offense, right ?

Jalen Hyatt, yes, yeah, so we know that.

So the learning curve is the biggest thing, um, you know, physically a top of the 2nd round talent, but a little, a little immature, um.

I mean, it'd be a swing here.

I I just think the Patriots have one glaring need, and I think there are a couple of guys available here who would, who would, no, I, I, I agree.

I, I'm not, I'm not going there.

I mean, I love Zachariah Branch too from Georgia , like he, I, I see, Branch is the one where I look at the ranch, and I think Branch is like, I think he's, he's, he's where I, when I've watched him play, he looks so freaking explosive, and I just, I can't get past, like, yeah, he's little, but like, Somebody said to me that there's like some Tyree to his game.

It, it looks like it, right?

I mean, and I don't know that he was really used to the fullest extent of what he can be at Georgia, yeah.

Um, do you, um, when you say you think that the Patriots have one glaring need, I mean, I think that we can come out of the Super Bowl really talking about two.

I mean, what, what, what, what comes to mind for you?

Edge, OK.

And there was a reason that they were involved in the.

At least cursory, uh, in the, in the Max Crosby discussions, right?

You think, you think well they bring in Draymond Jones, you know, which, you know, they paid him, I think, 10 million a year, um, it's a position that's tough to fill, you know, like, um, but Like, like, you just, I mean, if you have good ones, you generally don't let them go, but they went and got one, you know, and so, I, I, that's the one thing that kind of jumps out to me is like, hey, they need to take care of this.

Um, You know, right tackle, I think is something too.

Like if Blake Miller had been there, I probably would have considered that for them too, but obviously he's gone now.

So would you be crazy to, would, would I be crazy to think like Kelrick Faulk here?

I mean, I think he's probably, yeah, I mean, he's, he's the better of your run defenders of the edges who are big, long, like, yeah, tough, all of that, yeah, like I think he's the one to me that I look at and say, um.

You know what, like, he's just a Mike Vrabel type of player, you know, rugged, all of that, like I think I, I think he's, and, and he feels to me like one like where it's like, you know, he's gonna have to develop as a pass rusher some more, um, but I would, I, I, I, I, he's somebody that I like look at, like, yeah, like .

That makes some sense to me.

Do you need though, I mean, again, like I'm looking at now , and I would love to see, you know, stop talking to me about EPA and blah bah bah bah bah bah bah and all this stuff.

Give me a, a, a thorough breakdown.

of the hotspots for where quarterback pressure originated from.

We're seeing so many teams now invest more in interior pressure, right?

You know, and, and, and it takes longer for the edge to get there.

There's more that teams can do now than ever to negate good edge players.

And so it's like, I kind of want my edge players to Be run stopping first in this version of the NFL right now.

And then I think that gives me more flexibility to rush the passer later on.

I don't know if that's a crazy take, but that's, that's sort of how I see it, you know.

I mean, now, like, now , like I think we're kind of at the point of this like where we want to educate some of the people on.

So like what I've got on Falk is impressive body type, more impressive human being, big, smart, athletic.

You want to play with a little more edge.

He leaves you wanting a little bit more.

The run game stuff is good because he's so big and long.

Um, He's going, he's going to go in the 1st round, really impressive kid.

The 30 visits, the more you're around him, he can be a culture guy for you.

Um, you know, another, another team said he's gonna have to be a scheme fit as a 4-3 end.

Certain systems you can piece it together, piece it together, you take a guy that high.

Some people have a, some people have a hard time with him.

He's too linear to play defensive tackle, and he's 280 pounds too big for an edge.

Um, so, like there are some questions with him, but that's the stage of the draft here.

Another one said, scheme versatile upside as a rusher.

I just think he like kind of like profiles to me as like a Mike Vrabel type player, you know.

The other one I would consider there is the one I'm probably gonna take in Seattle if you're settled on Falk.

I'm settled on Falk, and then I'll just bring up the fact again that I think that Uh, we, again, this is with no trades mock.

I think this is probably a spot where I wouldn't be surprised to see Seattle move out of, you know, um, and maybe, oh, I was gonna say if you would let me trade, I would trade here, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, because I think that, that is just, do you think someone comes up here to take Ty Simpson, get the 5th?

I don't think so .

I, I, I think Ty Simpson goes in the 2nd round, so I'm gonna, for the sake of the exercise, I'll stick here.

And I'm gonna give you Zion Young from, from Missouri.

Like I, I, I think like with him, so I, I, these two guys I think are sort of similar.

Like what I have on Zion Young, strong and a long fucker, which like whenever you hear a football person call somebody like by that descriptor, it's a good thing.

Um, he's another 4-3 left end.

He's like Emmanuel Ogba strong.

Is he ever really gonna be a rusher?

We'll see, but he has the length.

I'm not as good getting after the quarterback, but a good physical player.

Another one, I thought this was good.

True 4-3 base end, physical, hard charging, he's a little stiff, not a great bender, uh, but with his body type is a three-pound guy.

He's volatile, emotional, and that's good on the field because he plays violent.

And that sounds to me like a Mike McDonald edge, you know.

Um, so I think Zion Young makes sense to me, and I think like again like with those edge guys there are a couple of other ones that we left on the table here we can go through some of the guys that, um, that we left on the table in general, um, but you know like a Cassius Howell and an our Mason Thomas kind of like I think this is gonna be one of those like what are you looking for because those guys, it's not to say they can't play the run, but they're not quite.

Uh, they're not as big and strong as Faulk and Young.

So it's gonna be kind of what are you looking for, right?

Um, so, like, uh, like, I mean, could the Patriots having haven't already gotten the rugged edge in, in, in, in Draymond Jones, who used to be a 3 technique, they could go with the more athletic edge.

They could go with the Howell or the Thomas, you know, um, but I think that's sort of the nature of, of, of, of what you're gonna see with the edge players after that.

And then, you know, some of the other guys we left on the table, um, Emmanuel McNeil Warren, the safety from Toledo, still out there.

Uh, CJ Allen, the linebacker from Georgia is still out there.

Cayden McDonald, the D tackle from Ohio State, Kristen Miller, the D tackle from Georgia, Jaarion Price, um, the running back from Notre Dame.

So, that's the cool thing about this year too, is I think there's like so much uncertainty that we're gonna have some good names going into day two, you know.

Yeah, um, I, the, the Jaarian Price thing is really interesting to me.

I mean, we saw two Ohio State backs go and, uh, last year in, yeah, very close to each other too, and they're both in the 30s, I believe.

And I think that it's, uh, the difference is that, I mean, whereas, and you can correct me if I'm wrong here, but I felt like the Ohio State backs were more of a Stylistic compliment to one another and probably they were they were they were very different from each other, yeah , whereas Jeremiah Love is the offense and then they just so happen to have another really good running back like to build on what you're saying like they when the when Ohio State went and got Quinshaw Judkins out of the transfer portal, they did it specifically to compliment .

Um, Traveon Henderson.

You know what I mean?

It was like, this is our power runner, this is our inside guy, this is a guy who runs with more vision, and then that allowed them to use Henderson differently.

That's not the case with Love and Price.

Love and Price came into Notre Dame together, and I think they have very similar skill sets to the point where Like a lot of the teams that I've talked to about Price have said he's got all this upside as a receiver.

We just haven't seen it because why wouldn't you, if you're Notre Dame, why wouldn't you just use Jeremiah Love to do all that stuff, you know?

So like it's not that he can't do it.

It's just that because he had this great player that was in the backfield with him, he wasn't being asked to do it.

So I know like, like teams feel like there is that 3-down value with Price.

It's just you don't have like the same sort of proof of concept that you do with love when it comes to that, that area of it.