Rams vs. Packers: How Injuries Forced L.A. to Change Its Identity | The Story with Rachel Nichols
Nov 25, 2026 · 12:25
Rachel Nichols is joined by senior writer Albert Breer to break down the biggest storylines heading into a packed holiday stretch of football. First is the Rams vs. Packers matchup, looking at LA’s run-game reset and Green Bay’s offensive surge. They also dive into the biggest surprises from Albert’s NFL GM midseason awards poll before covering Lamar Jackson’s potential return timeline and the debate over playoff format reseeding.
Transcript
Hi, I'm Rachel Nichols, and welcome to the story.
You know, we're getting deeper into the NFL season and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is here to give us his expert input on some of the biggest storylines surrounding the NFL as we get ready for a full holiday weekend of football.
Albert, are you ready for what we're about to face the next 3 or 4 days?
Can you handle this much football?
We got more than we normally do.
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