Hi, I'm Rachel Nichols, and welcome to the story.

You know, we're getting deeper into the NFL season and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is here to give us his expert input on some of the biggest storylines surrounding the NFL as we get ready for a full holiday weekend of football.

Albert, are you ready for what we're about to face the next 3 or 4 days?

Can you handle this much football?

We got more than we normally do.