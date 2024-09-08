Final injury report, inactive players for Vikings-Giants opener
The inactive report and final injury updates were released by the Vikings and Giants 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday and we've learned that both teams enter the season opener in pretty good condition.
For the Vikings, the big missing piece is tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is on the physically unable to perform list and will miss the first four games of the season as he continues his recovery from torn knee ligaments suffered last December. Other than Hockenson, it's a clean bill of health for Minnesota.
Wide receivers Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor were limited participants in practice this past week, but both were confirmed to be good to go by the Vikings on Friday. No other players are on the injury report.
Vikings inactives including wide receiver Trishton Jackson, defensive linemen Jalen Redmond and Levi Drake Rodriguez, tackle Walter Rouse and cornerbacks Fabian Moreau and Dwight McGlothern. Brett Rypien is the emergency third quarterback.
For the Giants, edge rusher Brian Burns was limited all week in practice due to an ankle injury but he is in the starting lineup for his New York debut after playing the first five seasons of his career in Carolina. The other key player on the injury report throughout the week was linebacker Micah McFadden, who is also playing despite being limited in practice with a groin injury.
Giants inactive players include safety Anthony Johnson Jr., cornerback Tre Hawkins III, linebacker Boogie Basham and guard Jake Kubas. Tommy DeVito is the emergency third quarterback.