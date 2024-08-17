Vikings at Browns live score updates: NFL preseason Week 2
The Vikings' stay in Cleveland, which included a pair of joint practices this week, is about to wrap up with a Week 2 preseason contest against the Browns on Saturday afternoon. Follow along here for updates.
Rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy was the breakout star of last weekend's preseason opener, but he suffered a torn meniscus in that game and underwent season-ending surgery on Wednesday. Vikings fans will have to wait until next year's preseason to see McCarthy in game action again.
Starter Sam Darnold isn't going to play in this game either, which means the Vikings' quarterbacks will be Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall, and perhaps Matt Corral, who they just signed on Friday. It's unclear if Corral will be up to speed enough to play in Cleveland or if his Minnesota debut will come next Saturday in Philadelphia.
This second preseason game is a big one for the Vikings' young players and everyone who is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster when cuts are made on August 27. There's still one more week of training camp and one final preseason contest, but this is a huge opportunity for players on the roster bubble to stand out and make their case.
We'll have live updates throughout the afternoon posted below.
Live updates
First quarter
Vikings 10, Browns 7
4:26 — Will Reichard cashes in a field goal from 41 yards out to give the Vikings the lead back. The rookie has been outstanding all training camp long.
Vikings 7, Browns 7
7:18 — The Browns respond with a touchdown of their own on their first offensive possession. The big plays were a 15-yard gain on fourth down and a 28-yard pass interference penalty on Bobby McCain.
Vikings 7, Browns 0
11:45 — That was easy from the Vikings. They got the ball to open this game and drove 75 yards in 8 plays for a touchdown. Nick Mullens hit Trishton Jackson for a score after finding Jalen Nailor for a big play earlier in the drive. Kene Nwangwu also picked up a couple chunks on the ground.