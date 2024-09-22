Vikings-Texans live score updates: NFL regular season Week 3
The Vikings made a statement last weekend with their win over the 49ers in the home opener. Back at U.S. Bank Stadium, they can make another — perhaps even louder — statement today if they're able to take down the Texans and move to 3-0 on the season.
It won't be easy. Houston is also 2-0, having beaten the Colts and Bears to start its season. Led by C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins, the Texans' offense is explosive and dangerous, though they're down to their No. 3 RB this week due to injuries. That happens to be former Viking Cam Akers. On defense, Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. lead a fearsome pass rush, and the Texans have playmakers on the second and third levels as well.
One of the big storylines this week has been all the reunions taking place in this game. Hunter, Akers, Stefon Diggs, and Kris Boyd are ex-Vikings making their returns to Minneapolis. Blake Cashman, Jonathan Greenard, and Shaq Griffin are current Vikings defenders who played for Houston last season.
But what matters most today are the matchups on the field. Which team will execute their game plans at a higher level? Which individual players will rise up and impact the game the most? As always, the turnover battle will be a key one — the Vikings are 19-0 under Kevin O'Connell when they at least break even in that regard.
Buckle up, folks. This should be a good one. Follow along below for updates throughout the contest.
Live updates
First quarter
Vikings 14, Texans 0
1:08 — The Vikings are still rolling. They just drove 56 yards on six plays, capped by Sam Darnold hitting Aaron Jones for a touchdown. This team has arrived.
4:31 — The Texans just put a solid drive together, but missed a long field goal after a Jonathan Greenard sack. It's still 7-0. The Vikings nearly had another takeaway on that series, but it was overturned from fumble to incompletion after replay review.
Vikings 7, Texans 0
12:03 — What a start for the Vikings. After the takeaway, Sam Darnold connects with Justin Jefferson twice on third down, the second one going for a six-yard touchdown. Those two have been dialed in this season.
14:24 — Unreal. After a Texans holding call on the first play of the game, Kamu Grugier-Hill gets a deflected interception. This defense is unbelievable.