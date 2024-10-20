Watch: Vikings' Aaron Jones runs for touchdown, hits 'Bank Vault' celebration
Vikings running back Aaron Jones got the scoring started in Sunday's huge game against the Lions, and celebrated by breaking out the "Bank Vault" — his new version of the Lambeau Leap — for the first time.
After a bold Lions fake punt didn't work, the Vikings had great field position, and it took just two plays for Jones to receive and handoff, bounce to the outside, and scamper untouched for a 34-yard score. Then the Vikings' RB leapt above the high wall behind the end zone at U.S. Bank Stadium to celebrate with some fans.
Jones, who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Packers, said earlier this year that he'd still be leaping into the stands after touchdowns, dubbing it the Bank Vault when it happens at U.S. Bank Stadium. But when he caught a TD in Week 3 against the Texans, he forgot to do it.
He remembered this time. Jones, who was questionable coming into this game with a hamstring injury, looked pretty healthy on his first rushing TD at home with the Vikings — and the subsequent jump into the stands.
At this time of this story, the Vikings led the Lions 10-0 in the first quarter. Follow along with our live updates here.