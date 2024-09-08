Watch: Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel snags acrobatic pick-six against Daniel Jones
The Vikings' defense has been absolutely dominant against Daniel Jones and the Giants in their season opener. No play highlights that dominance more than Andrew Van Ginkel's pick-six on a Jones screen pass in the third quarter.
Trailing 21-6 and looking to cut the deficit to one score, Jones dropped back on the first play of a new possession and quickly fired a ball towards Wan'Dale Robinson on the right side of the formation. It never got there. Van Ginkel exploded off the line of scrimmage, leapt up, and somehow came down with the ball. Once he caught it, there was no one between him and the end zone.
It's the third career touchdown and second pick-six for Van Ginkel, who did it against the Commanders last year on a very similar play, back when he was a member of the Dolphins' defense.
The Vikings held the Giants to 87 yards and 3 points in the first half of this game, and limited them to 6 points in the first three quarters. Then, early in the fourth quarter, Harrison Smith picked off Jones in the end zone, recording the 35th interception of his incredible career. The Vikings also had four sacks as the fourth quarter began, including one by Van Ginkel.
This offseason, the Vikings acquired the the 29-year-old Van Ginkel after he spent his first five seasons with the Dolphins. He overlapped with Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores for the first three of those years in Miami.