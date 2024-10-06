Aaron Jones leaves London game with hip injury, ruled out
Vikings running back Aaron Jones has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jets in London due to a hip injury.
Jones had 29 rushing yards and a 24-yard reception early in the contest before leaving the game in the second quarter. On the NFL Network broadcast, he was shown limping on the sideline with a concerned look on his face. Sideline reporter Stacey Dales announced it as a hip injury and a questionable return for the Vikings star.
Early in the third quarter, Jones was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Without Jones, the Vikings have turned to Ty Chandler, Myles Gaskin, and fullback C.J. Ham in their backfield. All three touched the ball on a second-quarter drive that Ham capped with his sixth career touchdown to put Minnesota up 17-0.
Signed to a one-year deal this offseason after seven seasons with the Packers, Jones has been excellent for the Vikings during their 4-0 start. But there was always some concern about the injury potential with a player who turns 30 in December and missed a chunk of time last year.
Thankfully, the Vikings have a bye next week. We'll see if Jones is able to return in two weeks and play against the Lions. We should hear more from Kevin O'Connell after the game.