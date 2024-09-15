Dallas Turner's knee injury not expected to be long-term issue
Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner suffered a knee injury that forced him to limp off the field during Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it isn’t expected to be a long-term issue for the rookie, coach Kevin O’Connell said postgame.
“Late there, felt a little thing in his knee,” O’Connell said. “We think it, we’ll have to evaluate it, but more than likely not going to be something, I don’t think, will be long term.”
Turner had two tackles before his exit, though notably, he had a miscue on a punt when he stepped on the goal line while attempting to down the ball at the 49ers 1-yard line. But overall, Turner has shown flashes this season and now has five tackles and a sack in his young NFL career.
The Vikings traded up from No. 23 to No. 17 in this year’s NFL draft to select Turner, a dynamic pass rusher out of Alabama who had 10 sacks and 53 tackles in his senior season.
It's unclear whether the knee issue will impact Turner's status looking ahead to the Vikings' Week 3 game against the Houston Texans, but he fortunately has appeared to avoid the worst.