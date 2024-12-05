Dalton Risner added to Vikings injury report, Stephon Gilmore out again
Vikings right guard Dalton Risner was added to the team's injury report on Thursday and was limited during practice due to a back injury. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore did not participate for the second straight day due to a hamstring injury.
Risner was not on Minnesota's injury report on Wednesday, suggesting the injury could have popped up during practice Thursday. Risner started the season on injured reserve because of a back injury that he suffered in training camp, but was activated in early November and has since beat out Ed Ingram for the starting right guard spot. Ingram was even a healthy scratch last week against the Arizona Cardinals. As a late add to the report, Risner's status will be something to monitor.
Gilmore will likely be out on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons after missing practice for the second straight day, which is not unexpected with his hamstring injury. Gilmore hasn't missed a game yet this season, and he has 47 tackles, seven passes defended and an interception on the year. Fabian Moreau would likely see more action in his potential absence.
Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (toe) and linebacker Blake Cashman (knee) both saw their statuses upgraded from limited to full participants Thursday. Linebackers Patrick Jones II (knee) and Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh) remained limited.
Rookie kicker Will Reichard (quad) and long snapper Andrew DePaola (hand), who are both within their 21-day practice windows to return from injured reserve, were both full participants again Thursday and appear to be on track to return.
Tight end Josh Oliver (wrist/ankle) also remained a full participant.
Second-year safety Jay Ward saw his status upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.
The Vikings take on the Falcons at noon on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.