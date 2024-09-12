Harrison Smith, Brian O'Neill pop up on Vikings' Thursday injury report
Harrison Smith (hip) was added to the Vikings' injury report on Thursday as a DNP (did not participate in practice). Brian O'Neill (elbow) was also added to the report, although he was listed as a limited participant.
It's never great when players pop up on the injury report in the middle of the week, especially when it comes with a full absence from practice like in Smith's case. The Vikings have one more practice on Friday before they take on the 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
The 35-year-old Smith, who is the Vikings' longest-tenured player, picked up his 35th career interception in Minnesota's Week 1 win over the Giants. He played every single defensive snap prior to a final garbage time series. If Smith can't go, Theo Jackson would be in line for a big role alongside Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus in the Vikings' secondary.
O'Neill is set to see a lot of Nick Bosa on Sunday, so that would be a massive loss for the Vikings if he's unable to play. David Quessenberry is Minnesota's swing tackle. It's encouraging that O'Neill was at least able to practice in a limited capacity.
The good news for the Vikings is that OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) was upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited on Thursday. One of their Week 1 stars appears to be making progress towards playing in Week 2.
There was no change in the status of Vikings WR Jordan Addison (DNP, ankle), C Garrett Bradbury (limited, knee), or WR Jalen Nailor (full participant, ankle). Addison still appears doubtful to play in this one, which will lead to a big role for Nailor. If Bradbury can't play, Dan Feeney is the Vikings' backup center.
