5 key matchups that will decide this week's Vikings-49ers clash
In order to extend their home winning streak against the 49ers and move to 2-0 to begin the 2024 season, the Vikings will need a very strong performance on both sides of the ball at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. San Francisco ranked in the top four in both offensive and defensive DVOA last year and came agonizingly close to winning the Super Bowl. This is a monumental step up in competition from the lowly Giants.
Can the Vikings pull off another upset over the 49ers this year? Here are five key matchups that will decide this weekend's clash between 1-0 teams.
1. Kyle Shanahan vs. Brian Flores
These are two of the elite coaches in the league when it comes to scheme, game plan, and play calling. Shanahan is an offensive wizard who loves to confuse and misdirect defenses with motion and disguise. Flores tries to do much of the same on the defensive side; his complex array of pressure packages and coverage looks gave Daniel Jones and the Giants fits in Week 1. The chess match between Shanahan and Flores promises to be a fascinating one. Both teams will come into the game with defined plans, but in-game adjustments will also be key.
When these two teams matched up last year, the 49ers managed over 6 yards per play without Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel, but they were hurt by a trio of turnovers, including two late Camryn Bynum interceptions off of Brock Purdy. Although Williams and Samuel are now healthy, the 49ers could be without Christian McCaffrey in this game. Then again, Jordan Mason just racked up over 150 yards from scrimmage against the Jets in Week 1.
2. Vikings defenders vs. 49ers skill players, tackling-wise
Tackling will be a major point of emphasis from Flores to his players this week. The Vikings were decent in that area against the Giants, but the 49ers are a different beast. Whether it's McCaffrey (T-2nd with 60 missed tackles forced last year) or Mason (second with 9 in Week 1), San Francisco's running back will be tough to bring down. Then there's Deebo Samuel, who is one of the toughest players to tackle in the league. George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk can also make you miss in space. It'll be critical for the Vikings to fly to the ball on defense and avoid broken tackles that can turn small gains into big plays.
3. Brian O'Neill vs. Nick Bosa
Everyone wants to see Bosa against Christian Darrisaw, but the reality is that O'Neill will be the primary matchup for the 2022 defensive player of the year. Last season, Bosa lined up at left defensive end (facing the right tackle) nearly 70 percent of the time. In Week 1 against the Jets, he was on the left side on over 80 percent of his snaps. I'd expect that to continue as the 49ers aim to pit their best pass rusher against the slightly weaker of the Vikings' two tackles. It'll be huge for O'Neill — who was great against the Giants — to not let Bosa wreck the game. Last season, he had six pressures but was held without a sack in Minnesota's win. Darrisaw will primarily match up against Leonard Floyd, who is no slouch.
4. Jalen Nailor against whoever isn't covering Justin Jefferson
With Jordan Addison doubtful to play on Sunday, Nailor will slide into the Vikings' No. 2 receiver role. Given that T.J. Hockenson is also out, Minnesota will need Nailor to step up in a big way. Justin Jefferson should see plenty of top 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward, as well as safety attention over the top and perhaps some true double-teams. That'll leave Nailor to work against Isaac Yiadom out wide and Deommodore Lenoir in the slot. Both are solid players. The more the Vikings can get from Nailor, the better their odds of moving the ball on offense in this game. Kirk Cousins threw for 378 yards without Jefferson in last year's matchup, but most of that went to Addison and Hockenson.
5. Sam Darnold and Aaron Jones against Fred Warner
The Vikings' biggest obstacle to success on offense might not be Bosa. Warner is generally considered the best middle linebacker in football because of everything he can do both against the run and when dropping into coverage. If Darnold's going to have a solid performance against his former team, he knows he needs to be cognizant of Warner's location at all times. Jones also has plenty of experience going against Warner from his time with the Packers, so it'll be fun to watch those two battle on running plays and short throws.