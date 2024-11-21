Sam Darnold no longer limited, Josh Oliver DNP again in latest Vikings injury report
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was a full participant in Thursday's practice after being listed as limited Wednesday due to a foot injury, but tight end Josh Oliver was out for the second straight day due to wrist and ankle ailments.
Oliver suffered the ankle injury during last week's win over the Tennessee Titans, and while it's not expected to be a serious or long-term issue, he's at risk of missing Sunday's game at the Chicago Bears. But Darnold should be ready to go as well as the rest of the Vikings with injury designations, who were all full participants in Thursday's practice.
Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (toe) was a full participant Thursday after being listed as limited on Wednesday. Running back Aaron Jones (ribs), linebacker Gabe Murphy (knee), who's in the midst of his 21-day practice window to be activated from injured reserve, and tight end Nick Muse (hand) were listed all full participants for the second straight day.
For the Bears, running back D'Andre Swift (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice after missing Wednesday. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (ankle) went from a limited participant to a full participant.
Offensive linemen Kiran Amegadjie (calf) and Ryan Bates (concussion) and defensive back Elijah Hicks (ankle) all missed practice for the second straight day.
The Vikings and Bears meet at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday for a noon kickoff.