Sam Darnold limited, Josh Oliver DNP on Vikings' Wednesday injury report
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was listed as a limited participant on the Vikings' first injury report of the week. The most notable player who did not practice for Minnesota is tight end Josh Oliver, whose status for Sunday's game against the Bears is up in the air due to an ankle injury. It was just a walkthrough for Minnesota on Wednesday.
It's listed as a foot injury for Darnold. That's a change from last week, when he was on the injury report with a right hand but was never in danger of missing the game against the Titans.
Until proven otherwise, it's safe to assume Darnold isn't in danger of missing this week's game either. There's been no indication so far that he might not play. Last week, Darnold was limited on Wednesday but then practiced in full on Thursday and Friday. It'll be worth checking in to see if he follows that same path this time. Nick Mullens is the Vikings' backup.
Oliver is at risk of missing this Sunday's game, although the ankle injury he suffered in Tennessee isn't believed to be a serious, multi-week issue. It would be a big loss for the Vikings if he can't play, as he's been excellent this season. Oliver has out-snapped T.J. Hockenson in each of the three games since Hockenson returned to action.
He's known primarily as a blocking tight end, and for good reason, but Oliver also has 14 receptions, 174 yards, and 2 touchdowns over the last four games. He's a key part of the Vikings' offense because of his elite blocking ability and his newfound receiving production. If he can't play, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt would lead the Vikings' tight end room in Chicago.
Jonathan Bullard (toe) was also limited for the Vikings. Aaron Jones (ribs) was a full participant.
The only notable injury for the Bears is that RB D'Andre Swift (groin) did not practice. That's one to watch as the week unfolds.