Vikings-49ers injury report: Addison and Van Ginkel DNP, McCaffrey limited
The Vikings seem likely to be without their No. 2 wide receiver for Sunday's game against the 49ers. Meanwhile, San Francisco's star running back could miss a second consecutive contest to open the season, though he appears to believe he's going to play.
Jordan Addison (ankle) did not practice for the Vikings on Wednesday. He suffered the injury in the opener against the Giants and is dealing with significant soreness this week, Kevin O'Connell said on Monday. It's the other ankle, not the one Addison injured during training camp. O'Connell said the Vikings will be smart with Addison, which suggests he's probably not playing this week.
That would mean Jalen Nailor slides into the Vikings' WR2 role behind Justin Jefferson. Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield, and Trishton Jackson will also be needed against the 49ers if Addison is out.
Also absent from Wednesday's practice for the Vikings was OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, who was one of their best players in the opener. O'Connell said AVG was taken out of the game out of precaution towards the foot injury that he recovered from this offseason. We'll see if he can return to practice on Thursday. Center Garrett Bradbury (knee) was listed as limited for Minnesota.
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, who missed their season-opening win over the Jets, has Achilles tendinitis and a calf strain. He's believed by some to be a long shot to play in Minnesota, but it's notable that he was listed as a limited participant and not a DNP in Wednesday's practice. Perhaps he'll be limited all week and designated as questionable on Friday.
McCaffrey told reporters on Wednesday his mindset is always that he's going to play.
"That’s how I am every week," he said. "You know, I’m not lying. I think as soon as a player says, 'Maybe I’ll play, maybe I won’t,' that’s not a good mentality to go into a week with, when you’re kind of on the fence. So for me, I’m ready to go."
McCaffrey also said last week that he expected to play in the opener, but he wound up being a somewhat surprising inactive on Monday night. Ultimately, it'll be a collective decision as to whether or not he plays against the Vikings.
Jordan Mason ran for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries against the Jets. He'll be the lead back for Kyle Shanahan again if CMC can't play in Week 2.