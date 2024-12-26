Vikings injury report: Harrison Smith a full participant in return to practice
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith returned to practice and was a full participant after being held out of Wednesday's walkthrough due to a foot injury that kept him out of last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell was optimistic Smith could return this week, and his progressing status appears to have him on track to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Smith hadn't missed a game since 2022 until last week.
Cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip) did not participate in Thursday's practice after also being held out of Wednesday's walkthrough, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's game. Defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (concussion), whose status was estimated as limited Wednesday, was a full participant Thursday as was everyone else with an injury designation.
That included linebacker Blake Cashman (hip), fullback C.J. Ham (ankle), linebacker Patrick Jones II (knee), tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who's in the midst of his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve, who were all full participants in Thursday practice, lining up with their estimated statuses from Wednesday's injury report.
For the Packers, cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) is "probably not" going to be able to go on Sunday, according to coach Matt LaFleur. Alexander was estimated as a full participant on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday.
The Vikings and Packers kick off at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.