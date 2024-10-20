Vikings running back Aaron Jones expected to play against Lions
Vikings running back Aaron Jones, who’s listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, is expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the Vikings’ Week 5 game against the New York Jets in London and was a limited participant in practices on Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's practice due to the injury.
Jones exited the game against the Jets and did not return, and Minnesota's offense struggled in his absence. Without their leading rusher, the Vikings totaled just 253 yards of offense in the game, including 82 on the ground. With Jones' status uncertain for the game, the Vikings looked to bolster their backfield this week by trading with the Houston Texans for running back Cam Akers, who has some familiarity with the offense having spent part of last season in Minnesota.
Jones, who signed with the Vikings this offseason, is undoubtedly the lead back for the Vikings and has been effective on the ground and a key engine of the offense. Jones has 71 carries for 350 yards and a touchdown as well as 17 receptions for 167 yards and a score through five games this season, helping the Vikings to a perfect 5-0 start.