Report: Vikings trade for RB Cam Akers for second year in a row
The Vikings have traded for Cam Akers for the second year in a row. They're sending a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to the Texans for Akers and a conditional 2026 seventh-rounder, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
This move gives the Vikings some much-needed additional depth at running back. Starter Aaron Jones left the Week 5 game in London with a hip injury, leaving Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin as the only options at RB. To be clear, this move doesn't say anything about Jones' injury situation, as Pelissero notes.
"The Vikings' trade for Cam Akers isn’t a reflection of any long-term concerns with RB Aaron Jones, who could play Sunday," Pelissero tweeted. "Just another quality RB who knows the system going back to his days with Kevin O’Connell in L.A."
Akers was originally a second-round pick by the Rams out of Florida State in 2020. After a 900-yard, 7-touchdown 2022 season, he had fallen down the depth chart early in 2023 when he was traded to the Vikings in a similar swap of conditional late-round picks. Those conditions weren't met, because Akers suffered the second torn Achilles of his career in his sixth game with Minnesota.
This offseason, Akers signed with the Texans. He had 163 yards and two touchdowns across five games this season, including a receiving TD against the Vikings in Week 3. Now he's back in Minnesota.
Akers knows the Vikings' offense and is capable of playing on all three downs if needed. This move from GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — the team's first, ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline — makes a lot of sense for those reasons. The Vikings needed more depth at RB, so why not go get a guy who won't require any adjustment period?
"I love Cam Akers," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said before the Texans game in September. "Cam is a unique, special, and talented person. To deal with the type of adversity he has in his young career and never once have you ever heard him feel sorry for himself. Incredibly tough player, both mentally and physically. I have a great relationship with him and care about him tremendously."