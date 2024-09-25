Vikings Wednesday injury report: Darnold a full participant, 3 DNPs
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (knee) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, Darnold was wearing a sleeve on his left leg but said his knee feels "pretty solid" and that he's taking things one day at a time. There's currently no reason to believe Minnesota's QB1 is in any danger of missing this Sunday's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
Three players did not participate in the Vikings' scaled-back practice on Wednesday, which was just a walkthrough. Those were LB Ivan Pace Jr. (ankle), C Garrett Bradbury (ankle), and DB Jay Ward (knee).
Pace missed last week's game and will need to progress throughout the course of this week if he's going to return to action in Green Bay. If he misses another game, veteran Kamu Grugier-Hill would again be in line for some snaps alongside starter Blake Cashman at inside linebacker.
Bradbury was listed on the practice reports with a knee issue over the last couple weeks, so it's notable that he's now dealing with an ankle injury. That's one to watch this week. Dan Feeney is the Vikings' backup center.
Ward has played just 12 defensive snaps this season but is second on the roster with 56 snaps on special teams, trailing only Grugier-Hill.
Five players were estimated as limited participants on Wednesday: WR Jordan Addison (ankle), OLB Dallas Turner (knee), Grugier-Hill (knee), DT Jonathan Bullard (knee), and TE Josh Oliver (wrist). The Vikings are hoping to get Addison and Turner back from their injuries this week.
Here's the full practice report from Wednesday, which includes a bunch of limited Packers players.