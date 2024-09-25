Vikings injury updates: Jordan Addison, Dallas Turner, Ivan Pace, T.J. Hockenson
The Vikings are hopeful that they'll get most or all of the three key players who missed last week's game — Jordan Addison, Dallas Turner, and Ivan Pace Jr. — back for this Sunday's NFC North showdown against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
"They'll all be day-to-day this week, optimistic and hoping we can get them some good preparation and have a chance to have those guys," Kevin O'Connell said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters again on Wednesday, O'Connell said he expects that trio to participate in the Vikings' walkthrough — which they will hold instead of a traditional practice — but mostly shut down questions and deferred to the injury report, which will come out later in the afternoon.
"As far as today, we'll be kind of pulling the tempo back a little bit," O'Connell said. "Each one of those guys will be on their own plan of attack to see where they are throughout the week. ... I believe they will (participate in walkthrough), yes. But as I said, we'll keep you guys posted via the injury report."
Addison (ankle) has missed the last two games, but there seems to be a real chance he returns this week in Green Bay. O'Connell told KFAN's Paul Allen on Tuesday that the Vikings "should get" Turner (knee) back this week. Pace (hip/ankle) also has a chance to play after missing just one game. We'll know more as the week unfolds.
O'Connell was also asked about tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is eligible to return to practice next week and could potentially make his season debut in Week 5 against the Jets in London (though the Vikings' Week 6 bye may factor into the decision). Hockenson began the season on short-term IR while recovering from January surgery to repair his ACL.
"He's doing great," O'Connell said. "Hoping to get T.J. up and rolling as soon as possible. He's done everything we've asked, he's itching to get out there, he's asking great questions in meetings, he's helping with that tight end up group. I've felt a leadership role from him throughout his whole rehab. He's been totally present, almost to the point where ... you forget sometimes that he's not out there until you kick the ball off."