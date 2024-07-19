Josh Metellus is the latest Vikings teammate to comment on Jordan Addison's arrest
Josh Metellus is the latest Vikings player to stand up for under-fire teammate Jordan Addison.
Addison has been the subject of intense scrutiny in the wake of being arrested last Friday on suspicion of DUI. According to police, Addison was found asleep at the wheel in Los Angeles, blocking a lane of traffic.
His arrest came less than a week after teammate Khyree Jackson died in a car crash where police say alcohol may have been a factor. It is Addison's second driving-related incident in as many years, with the Los Angeles arrest leaving people within the organization "incredibly pissed off," according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson.
Vikings pass rusher Jonathan Greenard commented on an Instagram post Thursday about Wolfson's report, saying, "I'm not incredibly pissed off." Metellus followed suit Thursday, telling Wolfson he "reached out" to Addison to "check on his mental.. headspace."
"I know, if we're tough on him, he's even tougher on himself," Metellus said. "He knows he messed up. He knows the situation he put himself in. I was actually just with him in London, spent some quality time with him. He really grew on me as a teammate, as a brother. Outside of football, I'm there for him, leaning on him. Whatever happens, happens. I'm there for him. He's my brother.
"His mistakes is our mistakes. So, as a leader of the team, I put that on me. I woke up like, 'Yeah this is my fault. I gotta lead the young guys in a better direction.' That's what the leaders of the team are there for. We the ones that take the brunt of everything. We wear the 'C' on our chest for a reason. We got to lead the guys in the right way."
It remains a developing situation. No new details have emerged since Addison was released from custody shortly after his arrest last Friday. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell will hold a pre-training camp press conference Monday afternoon in which Addison's second driving-related arrest is sure to be one of the topics discussed.
"I told him, 'Whatever you need, just let me know. I'm here for you.' I know it's a tough situation but I'm trying to wrap my arms around him," continued Metellus. "Obviously he knows he messed up. I don't need to be the one to tell him that he messed up. Just trying to be a good teammate for him."