7 veteran cornerbacks the Vikings could still sign in free agency
With the NFL draft in the rearview mirror and offseason programs underway across the league, there are still plenty of notable veteran free agents out there waiting for the right opportunity to arise. The Vikings have some cap space available and, at least on paper, could certainly use more depth and competition at the cornerback position.
The Vikings didn't draft a corner this year, choosing only to add a couple undrafted free agents at that spot. Byron Murphy Jr. is locked in as their No. 1 CB, and they're excited about newcomer Isaiah Rodgers being the No. 2 guy, but after that, there are question marks. The next two on the depth chart are likely Mekhi Blackmon — who is coming off missing last season with an ACL injury — and Jeff Okudah, a former top-five pick now on his fourth team in the last four years.
With roughly $14 million in estimated effective cap space (which incorporates the money needed to sign their draft class), the Vikings could still add a cornerback. Here are seven players who are currently unsigned and could make sense for Brian Flores' defense.
Rasul Douglas
Douglas will have plenty of suitors and won't be as cheap as some of the names further down on this list. He's coming off a down season with the Bills in terms of ball production and PFF grading, but he was very good in the three seasons before that. From 2021-23, mostly with the Packers, he combined for 14 interceptions and 40 total passes defended, earning a 70+ grade each year. PFF recently suggested Minnesota as a landing spot for Douglas, calling him a "logical fit" in Flores' scheme. He'd likely be a Week 1 starter for the Vikings. Douglas turns 30 in August.
Asante Samuel Jr.
Samuel is the other marquee guy still out there. Still just 25 years old, the former second-round pick is coming off of his rookie contract with the Chargers. He had strong ball production (6 INTs, 35 PD) in his first three seasons, and his grade improved each year. Samuel only played in four games last year due to a neck/shoulder injury, which might be a cause for concern, but he fits the profile of players the Vikings have liked to target under GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. For now, the rumblings are that Minnesota isn't interested.
Stephon Gilmore
Two cornerbacks who played quite a bit for the Vikings last season still don't have a 2025 team yet. One of those is Gilmore, who turns 35 in September but hasn't run out of gas yet. He had a solid, unspectacular season for Minnesota last year. Gilmore has plenty of history with Brian Flores. Would the Vikings consider bringing him back for one more ride with fellow 2012 draftee Harrison Smith in their secondary?
Shaq Griffin
The other potential returning option is Griffin, who doesn't have nearly the same resume as Gilmore but is also five years younger. He was the Vikings' No. 3 cornerback last season and was good in that role. Griffin has been on four teams over the past three seasons, but he's a consistent, high-floor option who is a good tackler on the outside.
Kendall Fuller
Fuller is one of a bunch of free agent corners, including Douglas and Griffin, who are in that 29-32 age range and are looking for another opportunity. A former third-round pick in 2016, Fuller has spent much of his nine-year career with Washington. Last year, he started 11 games for the Dolphins, missing time with concussions and a knee injury. Fuller can play man, he can play zone, and he's earned consistently impressive grades throughout his career.
Jack Jones
Jones is an interesting one because the Vikings put in a waiver claim for his services in November 2023 but were beaten out by the Raiders, who had a higher priority. Over a three-year career with New England and Las Vegas, the 27-year-old has returned four of his seven interceptions for touchdowns. He graded poorly as a full-time starter last year, but had previously earned solid grades in a rotational role, which is likely what he would have in Minnesota. Jones is an intriguing playmaker who picked off J.J. McCarthy in a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium last August. He does come with a bit of an off-the-field history, though.
C.J. Henderson
One last player we'll mention as a wild card is Henderson. Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings have often targeted highly-drafted players as reclamation projects in recent years, including the signing of Okudah this March. Back in the 2020 draft, Okudah was the No. 3 overall pick to the Lions and Henderson went ninth to the Jaguars. He didn't last long in Jacksonville before being traded to the Panthers. Last year, he bounced between the Texans and Steelers and didn't appear in a game. Still, Henderson is just 26 years old and has outstanding physical tools, so he could be an interesting low-cost addition for the Vikings to add more competition to that room. However, he wouldn't address the need for a higher floor at that position.