Adam Thielen's nothing burger among 5 takeaways from Vikings' win over Browns
Survival of the fittest? The Browns were the fitter team Sunday in London, but it was the injury-plagued Vikings who overcame turnovers and penalties to win 21-17 — thanks to Jordan Addison's touchdown catch with 25 seconds left in the game.
While Justin Jefferson was a star with seven receptions for 123 yards, there weren't many bright spots in the victory. Here are five things that stood out — and they're all bad — for the 3-2 Vikings.
1. Fumble kills Vikings' early momentum
Jordan Mason's turnover after a strong first possession by the Vikings crushed early momentum and turned what could've been a scoring drive for Minnesota into points for the Browns. One play after the fumble, Quinshon Judkins got loose for a 32-yard run that eventually led to a two-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to Harold Fannin Jr.
2. Penalties continue to be a problem
- Kickoff short of the landing zone by Will Reichard to start the game
- Holding call on Kobe King on a kick return
- False start on Joe Huber
- Offsides call on Josh Oliver
- Holding call on Tai Felton on a punt return
- Holding call on Blake Brandel wiped out a 47-yard completion to Jalen Nailor
- Holding call on Kobe King on a kick return (second time)
- Holding call on Joe Huber wiped out 19-yard run by Jordan Mason
The holding call on Huber happened late in the fourth quarter, with the Vikings trailing 17-14. Instead of a 19-yard run and a first down at the Cleveland 45, the Vikings were backed up to a 2nd-and-8 from their own 28. That was followed by a screen pass to T.J. Hockenson for a loss of three yards, and then Wentz was sacked on third down, forcing another punt.
3. O-line played fourth quarter with 1 original starter
Minnesota began the day without starting left guard Donovan Jackson, center Ryan Kelly, backup center Michael Jurgens, and right tackle Brian O'Neill. When left tackle Christian Darrisaw hit his snap limit late in the third quarter, it forced the Vikings to play the fourth quarter with only one original starter: Will Fries at right guard.
Blake Brandel played out of position at center. Joe Huber made his first NFL start at left guard, which was asking a lot considering he's an undrafted rookie and the third-string guard. Justin Skule started at right tackle before moving to left tackle. And Walter Rouse, the third-string tackle, wound up at right tackle for the fourth quarter.
4. Justin Skule: Certified sack-giver-upper
After the Browns took a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter, the Vikings' first play on the ensuing drive was an 8-yard loss as Wentz was sacked by Browns edge rusher Alex Wright. It took about two seconds for Wright to blow by Skule at right tackle and crush Wentz.
Making it more embarrassing was that Skule actually looked like Eagles perennial All-Pro Lane Johnson with an extremely fast start at the snap, giving him ample room to set up and block Wright. Instead, he whiffed, and Wright had the easiest sack of the day.
The Vikings couldn't overcome 2nd-and-18, leading to a three-and-out.
5. Adam Thielen might be washed
Thielen has not lived up to the hype after the Vikings made a late-summer trade with the Panthers to help fill the void left by Jordan Addison being suspended for the first three weeks of the season. The result was zero catches in Weeks 1 and 3, respectively, and only two catches in Weeks 2 and 4, respectively.
His Week 5 line: Zero catches on zero targets. That's especially concerning because Addison was benched for the first quarter (coach's decision).
It's unclear how many snaps he was on the field for, but after playing only 12 snaps in Dublin against the Steelers, his role appears to be evaporating before our very eyes.