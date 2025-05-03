Anonymous NFL exec makes wild claim about J.J. McCarthy, Sam Howell
After months of speculation about Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins, the Vikings' quarterback situation seems pretty cut-and-dry at this point. 22-year-old J.J. McCarthy, who has recovered from last August's meniscus injury, is the guy. Sam Howell, the former Commanders starter and Seahawks backup Minnesota acquired in a trade during last weekend's draft, is QB2. Brett Rypien and Max Brosmer will compete for the QB3 job.
However, one anonymous NFL executive doesn't exactly see it that way. In a recent story done by Mike Sando at The Athletic (subscription required), the exec — who "wasn't high on McCarthy" coming out of Michigan — had this wild take on the Vikings' QB room in 2025:
"You know what is going to happen? J.J. is going to get banged up, and Howell is going to walk in there and become the next Sam Darnold."
That is...quite the prediction. Howell showed some arm talent during his 2023 season as Washington's starter, but any comparisons to Darnold — outside of their shared first name — don't hold up. Darnold is three inches taller and was the third overall pick in his draft class. Howell was a fifth-rounder who led the NFL in interceptions thrown and sacks taken in '23. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has built a reputation as a quarterback whisperer, but his primary project this year is McCarthy, not Howell.
“Stop," said another executive in Sando's story. "There’s no comparison. J.J. will be really good, and the coach (Kevin O’Connell) will make sure he is good."
That's a much more sane take.
Obviously, injuries are unpredictable, but there doesn't seem to be any elevated risk of future knee issues for McCarthy after last year's meniscus tear. And even if he were to get hurt, it's very difficult to imagine Howell performing anywhere near the borderline elite level Darnold played at in 2024.
McCarthy is the Vikings' starter. He's ready for the moment, and his teammates believe in him. Anything that suggests otherwise can be ignored.