Broadcasters revealed for Vikings-49ers game on CBS
If you can’t make it to U.S. Bank Stadium to watch the Vikings host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, that means you’ll likely be watching on CBS — and you’ll be in for a treat.
It will be Kevin Harlan on play-by-play duties for the noon kickoff joined by Trent Green on color commentary and Melanie Collins as the sideline reporter. All are great professionals, but Harlan in particular has a special place in the hearts of Minnesota sports fans.
Harlan was the first play-by-play voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves, calling their games for their first nine seasons of existence from 1989-98. Harlan quickly got opportunities calling NFL games in 1994 and national NBA games in 1996. He called some Timberwolves playoff games this postseason for TNT and continues to get a warm reception at Target Center to this day.
On Sunday, Vikings fans will get the chance to hear Harlan on the call in what should be a great game.