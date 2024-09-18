Broadcasters revealed for Week 3 Vikings-Texans game on CBS
All of a sudden, the showdown between the 2-0 Vikings and the 2-0 Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium is one of the most highly-anticipated games of Week 3 in the NFL. Fittingly, it'll have a strong broadcast group calling the action, with CBS's No. 2 crew of Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn getting the assignment.
Eagle, who also does NBA and college basketball games, is one of the best in the business when it comes to play-by-play announcing. Davis, whose voice is famous from the Madden video game series, is a solid pair on color commentary.
It's the second consecutive weekend that Vikings fans will get a strong crew on CBS, after Kevin Harlan and Trent Green called last Sunday's victory over the 49ers. Harlan and Green will be back on the call for Minnesota's Week 4 trip to Lambeau Field to play the Packers.
The top game on CBS this weekend is between the 2-0 Chargers and the 2-0 Steelers. That one will be called by Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson and will be shown to much of the country. The other CBS game in the early window is a Bears-Colts matchup that will be called by Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty.
Here's the broadcast map, courtesy of 506 Sports. The colors indicate which game will be shown on your local CBS station.
The Vikings will be wearing their Classic throwback uniforms on Sunday. They'll be looking for their first win in those uniforms, having lost to the Buccaneers and Bears while wearing them last season.
It's a 12 p.m. central time kickoff between the Vikings and Texans.