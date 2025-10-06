Butchered Vikings' O-line gave Browns superstar his worst game in years
Myles Garrett was suppose to wreak havoc on a battered Vikings offense line, but Minnesota found a way to put Garrett on his least productive performance in a long, long time.
Check out this amazing nugget from Next Gen Stats: "The Vikings limited Myles Garrett to two pressures on 35 pass rushes (5.7%), his second-lowest pressure rate in a game since 2021."
How did the Vikings do it? "The Vikings slowed him down on chipping Garrett on 42.9% of his rushes (15 of 35), the third-highest chip rate Garrett has faced since at least 2018. Justin Skule, who entered the game having allowed a 14.3% pressure rate, held Garrett without a pressure on 14 pass rush matchups."
According Pro Football Focus (PFF), Garrett produced a 63.0 pass rush grade. It was, by far, his lowest pass rush grade of the season after he posted grades between 78.9, 86.6, 92.8, and 92.0 in his first four games.
It was also his lowest pass rush grade since Week 18 of last season, when he had a 52.8 grade.
More impressive is that Minnesota held Garrett without a sack and only two pressures. It was the 14th game of his career with two or fewer pressures and zero sacks. He's been in the league since 2017 and has 122 games on his record, so Garrett being held to a performance like that happens only about once every 10 games.
Minnesota did it with an injury-plagued line
The fact that the Vikings did it with an offensive line that was down three starters to begin the game is amazing. It's even more amazing when you consider that star left tackle Christian Darrisaw was taken out of the game late in the third quarter because he reached his snap count limit as he works his way back from last year's ACL injury.
Garrett was rushing against backup left tackle Justin Skule, who started the game at right tackle, for the entire fourth quarter. Joe Huber, an undrafted rookie from Wisconsin, played the entire game at left guard. Blake Brandel, a backup guard and tackle, played the entire game at center, even though he had never played center in college or the NFL before Sunday. Walter Rouse, the third-string tackle, was in at right guard for the fourth quarter.
Still, Garrett and the Browns were contained, and Carson Wentz went 9-of-9 passing on the game-winning drive that ended with a touchdown to Jordan Addison with 25 seconds left in the game.
"I'm so proud of those guys," Wentz said. "For guys to do what they did today, in a unique week over here all week. Coming into the game, we were down a handful of guys. Blake Brandel starting, first game at center. Joe Huber starting for the first time ever. Justin Skule starting at right tackle, then flipping to left tackle against arguably one of the best defensive ends in the world. Those things are not easy to do."
The next challenge comes after the bye against Jalen Carter and an imposing Eagles defensive line. We know Ryan Kelly (on IR due to concussions) won't be starting at center, but Darrisaw probably won't be on a predetermined snap count, and rookie first-round pick Donovan Jackson could be back at left guard. The only other question is if right tackle Brian O'Neill's MCL sprain will be healed enough to let him play.