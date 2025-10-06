Carson Wentz, Vikings offensive line battle through adversity in key win
At halftime of Sunday's Vikings game in London, it looked like undrafted rookie quarterback Max Brosmer was going to be thrust into action against one of the best defenses in the NFL in a game Minnesota desperately needed to win. Carson Wentz, already filling in for J.J. McCarthy, had suffered a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable to return, which usually isn't a great sign.
But after going into the locker room early and getting X-rays done, Wentz was able to return to start the second half with a harness on his left shoulder. And the veteran wound up completing his final 12 passes of the day, including the game-winner to Jordan Addison in the Vikings' dramatic, much-needed 21-17 victory over the Browns.
"Any time you go in to evaluate things, you never really know the outcome," Wentz said. "I thought the medical staff was awesome to work with and get back out there. Glad I was able to."
As the Vikings head into the bye week, Wentz's role is no longer certain. McCarthy is on the mend and could start in Week 7 against the Eagles if his ankle is ready. For now, Wentz is focused on appreciating the moment rather than looking ahead. No matter who starts after the bye, there should be an appreciation for what the Vikings' backup quarterback was able to do over the past three weeks.
When McCarthy went down, the Vikings needed Wentz to step in and lead them to at least a 2-1 record in a softer part of the schedule. He was able to do that. Across three games against the AFC North, Wentz completed 69 percent of his passes for 759 yards with five touchdowns and two deflected interceptions. The 32-year-old was sacked 12 times and took some big hits, but he kept battling and showed the experience he's gained over a decade in the NFL.
"I thought he had some incredible throws," Kevin O'Connell said of Wentz's performance down the stretch against the Browns.
It wasn't just Wentz who battled through adversity in this game. How about the job done by the offensive line in front of him? A big talking point coming into this game was how the Vikings would fare without Brian O'Neill, Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, and Michael Jurgens against maybe the league's best defensive front. They had Blake Brandel making his first-ever appearance at center and undrafted rookie Joe Huber starting the first game of his career.
Then, late in the third quarter, left tackle Christian Darrisaw hit a pre-determined snap limit in his third game back after a major knee injury. That meant Justin Skule had to slide from right tackle to left tackle, with Walter Rouse coming into the game on the right side. In the fourth quarter, the Vikings were essentially playing with their backup LT, their third-string LG, their third-string C, and their third-string RT. And they still found a way to win.
"I'm so proud of those guys," Wentz said. "For guys to do what they did today, in a unique week over here all week. Coming into the game, we were down a handful of guys. Blake Brandel starting, first game at center. Joe Huber starting for the first time ever. Justin Skule starting at right tackle, then flipping to left tackle against arguably one of the best defensive ends in the world. Those things are not easy to do."
It certainly wasn't perfect. Huber was penalized twice — including a holding call that could've been costly in the fourth quarter — and gave up a sack. Skule was beaten badly for a sack. But for the most part, the offensive line held up. Myles Garrett and the Browns' defensive line had an impact, but they certainly didn't take over the game.
"Guys made mistakes, that happens," Wentz said. "I made mistakes. But the way they battled and kept fighting, I'm so proud of those guys."