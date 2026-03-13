The Vikings' Biggest Roster Hole That Still Hasn't Been Addressed

After signing Kyler Murray to be the starting quarterback in 2026, the Minnesota Vikings still have holes to fill at quite a few positions of need.

Who will be the third wide receiver? Who replaces Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave at defensive tackle? Who steps in at safety if Harrison Smith doesn't return? Oh, and finding a punter is important after Ryan Wright bolted for a $14 million contract with the Saints.

All of those are critical areas of need, but none of them is more crucial to their success than finding a starting center. With the Vikings, the topic is nuanced, and we might already have the answer. Still, the starting center being uncertain after Ryan Kelly's retirement is a red flag for a team that seems to have almost everything else in place on the offensive side of the ball.

Kelly played in eight games and was on the field for 329 snaps last season. Pro Football Focus gave him a 77.7 pass blocking grade, tracking him for just four quarterback pressures and one sack.

Blake Brandel was the starting center in Week 5, and again in Weeks 7-11. In those six starts, he logged 363 snaps, with PFF charging him with 13 pressures allowed, including three sacks. His pass blocking grades in six starts were 54.2, 35.6, 58.6, 84.6, 79.1, and 78.2. His worst games were against the Browns, Eagles, and Chargers, and he was much better against the Lions, Ravens, and Bears.

Michael Jurgens played in eight games and logged 177 snaps at center. He allowed nine pressures, including four sacks, while receiving a 61.3 pass blocking grade for PFF.

Not only was Kelly a superior pass protector, but his 82.6 run blocking grade from PFF dwarfed Brandel (61.9) and Jurgens (62.1).

Instead of paying a premium price for a top free agent center, the Vikings have stayed patient while the best of the best, including Tyler Linderbaum, Connor McGovern, Cade Mays, and Luke Fortner have signed elsewhere.

"I think I'm really most proud of the patience. We talked about stacking good decisions. We don't play football until September. Our goal was to make good decisions and not (do anything desperate)."

Who else is available in free agency?

Player Pass Block Run Block Lloyd Cushenberry III 65.5 51.2 Graham Glasgow 61.3 54.3 James Daniels N/A N/A Ethan Pocic 62.2 63.2 Evan Brown 60.2 49.0

Daniels was a prized free agent acquisition by Miami last offseason, but he played in only three snaps after suffering a torn pectoral muscle. His 2024 season with Pittsburgh was also cut short by injury, but from 2018 to 2023, he was routinely graded in the 70s as both a pass and run blocker.

Brown played with Murray in Arizona, so familiarity could translate to Minnesota viewing him as a sensible option. However, Brown, like every other player listed above, might not be a clear upgrade over Brandel or Jurgens.

At this point, it won't be surprising if Brandel or Jurgens wins the starting center job, with the Vikings trying to find their long-term answer at center in the upcoming NFL Draft.