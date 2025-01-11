Cam Bynum on free agency: 'I love it here in Minnesota'
Soon-to-be free agent safety Cam Bynum won’t be going anywhere if he has his way.
The fourth-year Minnesota Vikings safety said on Sleeper’s Kickin It with Dee podcast that he loves playing in Minnesota and he hopes to re-sign with the Vikings when he becomes a free agent this offseason.
“I love it here in Minnesota and I pray, Lord willing — I know God will put me wherever he wants me, but at this point right now, I love it here in Minnesota just on and off the field,” Bynum said on the podcast. “… I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else besides Minnesota.”
While re-signing with the Vikings sounds like Bynum's first choice, it won't be all up to him. He'll likely be a highly-sought after free agent who will have several teams bidding for his services. It isn't a certainty the Vikings will be willing to dish out the big money for Bynum after the team wasn't able to agree on a contract extension with the safety this offseason.
“Looking at the whole situation and the business side of it, I just have to continue to do my part, let my agent take care of everything and really just focus right now,” Bynum said. “… But in my mind, I’m like, I love it here. I know they love me here, so I trust that something will work out, but at the end of the day, it’s all up to the people running the team.”
Bynum has played in all 17 games for the Vikings in each of the past three regular seasons, including 17 starts this season in which he finished the year with 96 tackles, 10 passes defended, three interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries.