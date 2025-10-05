McCarthy on the mend, Wentz not thinking ahead as Vikings' QB decision looms
Who will start at quarterback for the Vikings when they return from the bye to host the Eagles in Week 7? Carson Wentz says he's not thinking ahead, which is an indicator that he's not sure if it'll be him or J.J. McCarthy, who has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2.
"I've done plenty of looking ahead in my life. I'm done doing that," Wentz said after leading the Vikings on a game-winning, fourth-quarter drive against the Browns on Sunday in London. "I'm very much trying to live in the moment and appreciate the moment right now. I'm gonna enjoy this one, get healthy, and see what happens."
Head coach Kevin O'Connell gave a non-answer when asked if Wentz has earned the right to keep starting: "I'm just excited we got the win today, and we're going to move forward in this bye and get as healthy as we can at all positions, and attack this thing for the next few games."
Perhaps one indicator of which way the team is leaning came from wide receiver Jordan Addison, who, after being benched in the first quarter against Cleveland for missing a team walkthrough, said he'll be staying in the Twin Cities during the bye to work out with McCarthy.
"I'm going to be around the building, catching with J.J. McCarthy. Just getting ready with him," Addison told Andrew Krammer.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, McCarthy could be full go for practice ahead of Minnesota's Oct. 19 game in Minneapolis against the Eagles.
"My understanding is the plan is for McCarthy to return to practice next week, get some reps during the bye. They'll see how he does. Then, try to get him back to full participation heading into Week 7 against the Eagles," Pelissero said Sunday on NFL Network.
That's an encouraging sign, but it doesn't mean the Vikings will go with McCarthy over Wentz in Week 7, even if the 22-year-old gets a full week of practice.
"Let's be clear: The Vikings are not just focused on when and how quickly they can get J.J. back on the field. They're also focused on when they can get him in a groove and ready to play well. This is not some type of soft benching. He has a legit high ankle sprain," Pelissero explained.
"This is a guy who not only missed his entire rookie season because of knee surgery, he hasn't practiced on consecutive days since before the Week 1 opener this year. They do want to get, and fully intend, for J.J. McCarthy to be back in the lineup, but they want to be smart about how they do it."