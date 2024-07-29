Checking in on the Vikings' top 3 position battles in training camp
Vikings training camp is still in its very early stages. There have been four practices, with just three of those moving at full speed. The pads still haven't come on yet (that'll happen for the first time on Monday afternoon, following the publishing of this story). And yet, we've already learned some things. So let's check in on the Vikings' three biggest position battles during this training camp and see where they stand right now — and what could change over the next few weeks. After that, we'll hit on the other battles quickly.
Quarterback: Sam Darnold vs. J.J. McCarthy
Darnold is the Vikings' QB1 right now, handling all of the work with the first-team offense so far. That was expected. He looked good on the first day of practice and has hit at least one deep ball in all three days, but the veteran has also thrown a pick in each of the last two practices with some other shaky misses mixed in.
McCarthy had strong days on both Thursday and Saturday, one sloppy interception aside. He looks like he's playing with more confidence and comfort than he was in the spring, which he discussed on Friday. The arm talent has been evident. He'll remain QB2 until further notice — and I'd still say Darnold is the favorite to get the start in Week 1 — but the rookie has already closed the gap just a tiny bit, it seems. It's going to be fun to watch McCarthy in padded practices and then preseason games.
WR3: Jalen Nailor vs. Brandon Powell vs. Trent Sherfield
Nailor appears to be running away with this one already. The third-year receiver has seen a bunch of reps with all three of the Vikings' top quarterbacks so far and has shined in the opportunity. He's always had talent; he just hasn't been able to stay healthy. If Nailor can stay on the field, his speed and versatility and all-around skill set make him the ideal WR3 for Minnesota this year. That would allow Powell to remain in a more natural role as the WR4 and gadget guy on the Vikings' offense.
Sherfield has been working exclusively with the twos, but Kevin O'Connell said last week that he's excited to watch the veteran newcomer once pads come on. Sherfield has a reputation as an excellent run blocker from the receiver position.
"It's not just saying that guy's a slot receiver or an outside receiver, it's really looking for a versatile kind of all-down skill set that might come from a collection of guys, it might come from one guy taking that job and running with it, so it's going to be very competitive," O'Connell said before camp started.
Guard: Blake Brandel and Ed Ingram vs. Dalton Risner
Risner was the Vikings' starting left guard last year, but that job belongs to Brandel for the time being. Risner has actually been working as the second-team right guard — a position he's never played before — which tells you the Vikings want him pushing Ingram as well. "I see (Dalton) continuing to
really push Blake and Ed, and the best thing for us with how these last two years have transpired is to not feel like you’re a snap away from altering your scheme or your play style," O'Connell said.
Brandel has never been a full-time starter before, while Ingram improved from horrific as a rookie to passable last season. It wouldn't be shocking to see Risner surpass either one on the depth chart, whether that happens before Week 1 or not. At the very least, he provides some nice depth.
Others to know
Cornerback: With Mekhi Blackmon out for the year, Akayleb Evans is the Vikings' No. 3 CB (and currently No. 2 because Shaq Griffin is banged up). Duke Shelley and Andrew Booth Jr. are competing for the fourth spot on the depth chart. The Vikings are pretty clearly going to sign another corner at some point, which could shake up the pecking order.
Defensive tackle: The top three here are Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Bullard, and Jerry Tillery. They've gotten all the first-team reps so far. We'll see if someone like Jaquelin Roy can emerge once pads come on.
Tight end: Johnny Mundt is ahead of Robert Tonyan as the Vikings' pass-catching TE in T.J. Hockenson's absence, but that could change.
Kicker: Rookie Will Reichard has already won this job. John Parker Romo announced on Monday that he's been cut.
Punter: Look out, Ryan Wright. Seth Vernon has a big leg.