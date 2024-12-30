Colin Cowherd believes Vikings have 'MVP-level quarterback' in Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold has been nothing but consistent for the Minnesota Vikings. He's delivered wins in each of the last nine weeks. His completion percentage is top 10 in the NFL. And Darnold is top five in both yards and touchdown passes.
Most recently, Darnold completed 33-of-43 passes for 377 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 27-25 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Colin Cowherd thinks that latest performance should put Darnold in the MVP conversation. Cowherd was once again singing Darnold's praises on his show on Monday.
"They're asking (Darnold) to make big-boy throws. He leads the NFL with 60 completions of 20-plus yards," Cowherd said on FS1. "Those are (Tom) Brady and (Patrick) Mahomes throws, no dink and dunk here. Seventy percent completion rate; 26 TDs, three picks in the red zone. He's the league's most efficient quarterback now. And in the second half of the last seven games, a thousand yards and a passer rating of 114. Why is he not in the MVP discussion?"
Cowherd's theory is that despite throwing for 4,153 yards (third in NFL) and 35 touchdowns (fourth) while completing 68.1% of his passes, the narrative on Darnold was decided before the season. That it's a cute story he's been able to revive his career this season in Minnesota, but no more than that. It's a narrative Cowherd firmly disagrees with.
"Sam Darnold, the hero, 33 of 43, should be in the MVP conversation," Cowherd said. "... They know what they have in Minnesota. What they have is an MVP-level quarterback. It's not just a great story, that was September and October. And then in November, do we have a great player? Now it's like, do we have the MVP?"
Only time will tell.
Briefly
- In addition to singing the praises of Darnold, Cowherd revealed an updated list of his contenders on the Super Bowl bubble. The Green Bay Packers were joined by the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams on the outside looking in. The Vikings were among his contenders in the Super Bowl bubble, joining the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.
