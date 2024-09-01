'Damn Zim!': Kris Boyd responds to criticism from former Vikings coach
Former Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd has no hard feelings for Mike Zimmer, despite being the target of critical comments made by his former coach in a recent article in the Star Tribune.
In the Star Tribune piece, Zimmer took aim at several current and former members of the Vikings organization, expressing frustration with his exit. When Zimmer and then-general manager Rick Spielman were fired after the 2021-22 season, Boyd was among several Vikings players to criticize the tightly-wound environment during their final season with the team.
Boyd’s criticism didn’t appear to sit well with Zimmer.
“Kris Boyd? He says something about me?” Zimmer told the Star Tribune. “I’m like, ‘Dude, you had more special teams penalties than anyone I can remember.'”
Boyd, now with the Houston Texans, responded to the comments on his Instagram story and appeared surprised to catch the stray, but expressed nothing but gratitude for Zimmer, who is in his first season as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.
“Damn Zim!!?? Out of everybody on the team, I loved you!!” Boyd said in his post. “Still do, and it won’t change!! You believed in me, and I’m nothing but grateful for it!”
Boyd played for the Vikings from 2019-22, playing 58 games in that span. He was there for Kevin O’Connell’s first year as head coach, and pointed out the contrast between the two regimes in his comments criticizing Zimmer. Boyd started last season with the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Texans last season. The Texans re-signed him to a one-year deal this offseason.
Across his five-year career, Boyd has 97 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Boyd was carted off during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams with a lower-body injury, but he reportedly avoided a serious injury, suffering a bruised leg.