Does any NFL team have a better quartet of pass-catchers than the Vikings?
Does any team in the NFL have four pass-catching options as dangerous as the Minnesota Vikings do with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and Rondale Moore?
We've identified the top three wide receivers and No. 1 tight end from every team in the NFL and only the Lions, Chiefs and Eagles have an argument to have a better top four pass-catchers than the Vikings. Here's a team-by-team review.
Arizona Cardinals: No
- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR
- Trey McBride, TE
- Zay Jones, WR
- Michael Wilson, WR
Harrison Jr. is a stud and McBride is a pass-catching machine at tight end, but this isn't close to as good as what Minnesota has.
Atlanta Falcons: No
- Drake London, WR
- Darnell Mooney, WR
- Ray-Ray McCloud WR
- Kyle Pitts, TE
You could argue that Minnesota has a better WR1, WR2, WR3 and TE.
Baltimore Ravens: Not quite
- Zay Flowers, WR
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR
- Rashod Bateman, WR
- Mark Andrews, TE
This is a terrific group, but Hopkins at this point in his career isn't as good as Jefferson or Addison.
Buffalo Bills: No
- Khalil Shakir, WR
- Keon Coleman, WR
- Joshua Palmer, WR
- Dalton Knox, TE
Josh Allen makes everyone better, but this foursome isn't nearly as dynamite as the Vikings' big four.
Carolina Panthers: No
- Adam Thielen, WR
- Jalen Coker, WR
- Xavier Legette, WR
- Tommy Tremble, TE
Not even close. Minnesota by miles.
Cincinnati Bengals: Debatable
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR
- Tee Higgins, WR
- Mike Gesicki, TE
- Andrei Iosivas, WR
Chase and Higgins might be a better 1-2 punch than Jefferson and Addison (maybe), but the Vikings' depth is better.
Chicago Bears: No
- DJ Moore, WR
- Rome Odunze, WR
- Cole Kmet, TE
- Olamide Zaccheaus
Caleb Williams has some good options, but Odunze needs to be more consistent and Rondale Moore, when healthy, is a better WR3 than Zaccheaus.
Cleveland Browns: No
- Jerry Jeudy, WR
- David Njoku, TE
- Cedric Tillman, WR
- Michael Woods II, WR
Not. Even. Close.
Dallas Cowboys: No
- CeeDee Lamb, WR
- Jake Ferguson, TE
- Jalen Tolbert, WR
- Jonathan Mingo, WR
Denver Broncos: No
- Courtland Sutton, WR
- Marvin Mims Jr., WR
- Evan Engram, TE
- Devaughn Vele, WR
Sutton and Mims are a solid top two but they're not nearly as good as Jefferson and Addison, and Hockenson is a superior tight end over Engram.
Detroit Lions: Debatable
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR
- Jameson Williams, WR
- Sam LaPorta, TE
- Tim Patrick, WR
The gap between Minnesota's top three wide receivers and Detroit's isn't very large, and you can argue that LaPorta is a younger version of Hockenson, but we'll still take Minnesota by a hair.
Green Bay Packers: No
- Jayden Reed, WR
- Christian Watson, WR
- Romeo Doubs, WR
- Tucker Kraft, TE
It's a strong group, but Watson hasn't been able to stay healthy and Doubs has been inconsistent.
Indianapolis Colts: No
- Michael Pittman Jr., Wr
- Josh Downs, WR
- Alec Pierce, WR
- Drew Ogletree, TE
This isn't worth discussing because they're not in Minnesota's league.
Houston Texans: No
- Nico Collins, WR
- Christian Kirk, WR
- Tank Dell, WR
- Dalton Schultz, TE
If Dell wasn't coming off an extremely serious injury, this would be one of the better groups in the league. Without him, their top four aren't as good as Minnesota's top four.
Jacksonville Jaguars: No
- Bryan Thomas Jr., WR
- Gabe Davis, WR
- Dyami Brown, WR
- Brenton Strange, TE
Thomas is one of the best in the league already, but the rest of the receiving options aren't great.
Kansas City Chiefs: Debatable
- Rashee Rice, WR
- Travis Kelce, TE
- Hollywood Brown, WR
- Xavier Worthy, WR
Throw in JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Chiefs have as good an argument as any team in the league to be better than Minnesota's top four. That said, Kelce is near the end of his career and Rice is coming off an injury. Minnesota by a hair?
Las Vegas Raiders: No
- Brock Bowers, TE
- Jakobi Meyers, WR
- Tre Tucker, WR
- Ramel Keyton, WR
Tough times in Vegas. Bowers is a star and Meyers is dependable, but they are in desperate need of some high-end receivers.
Los Angeles Chargers: No
- Quentin Johnson, WR
- Ladd McConkey, WR
- Mike WIlliams, WR
- Will Dissly
It's a good group but not to the level of the Vikings.
Los Angeles Rams: Close, but not quite
- Puka Nacua, WR
- Davante Adams, WR
- Tutu Atwell, WR
- Tyler Higbee
Nacua and Adams might be the best 1-2 WR punch in the NFL in 2025, but a healthy Rondale Moore has a slight edge over Atwell and Hockenson has a leg up on Higbee.
Miami Dolphins: No
- Tyreek Hill, WR
- Jaylen Waddle, WR
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR
- Jonnu Smith, TE
Hill and Waddle are elite, but the third and fourth options aren't as strong as Minnesota's Hockenson and Moore.
New England Patriots: No
- Kayshon Boutte, WR
- Kendrick Bourne, WR
- DeMario Douglas, WR
- Hunter Henry, TE
Somebody get Drake Maye some help. Yikes.
New Orleans Saints: No
- Rashid Shaheed, WR
- Chris Olave, WR
- Kevin Austin Jr., WR
- Foster Moreau, TE
The top two are really good, but the rest leaves plenty to be desired.
New York Giants: No
- Malik Nabers, WR
- Darious Slayton, WR
- Wan'Dale Robinson, WR
- Theo Johnson, TE
Nabers is a stud but whoever is quarterback for the Giants in 2025 will need more help.
New York Jets: No
- Garrett Wilson, WR
- Allen Lazard, WR
- Xavier Gipson, WR
- Jeremy Ruckert, TE
Nope. This isn't nearly as good as what the Vikings have.
Philadelphia Eagles: Debatable
- A.J. Brown, WR
- DeVonta Smith, WR
- Dallas Goedert, TE
- Jahan Dotson, WR
Hockenson and Goedert are comparable and Moore doesn't have a huge edge, if any, or Dotson. Jefferson and Addison versus Brown and Smith is a good debate.
Pittsburgh Steelers: No
- DK Metcalf, WR
- George Pickens, WR
- Pat Freiermuth, TE
- Calvin Austin III, WR
Aaron Rodgers will have an imposing top two receivers and a talented tight end if he signs with the Steelers.
San Francisco 49ers: No
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR
- George Kittle, TE
- Jauan Jennings, WR
- Ricky Pearsall, WR
If Aiyuk is traded, this unit will be a true work in progress.
Seattle Seahawks: No
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR
- Cooper Kupp, WR
- Marquez Valdez-Scantling, WR
- Noah Fant, TE
If Kupp can stay healthy, the Seahawks could give Sam Darnold a formidable group to throw to, but it won't be like it was when he was tossing touchdowns in Minnesota.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: No
- Mike Evans, WR
- Chris Godwin, WR
- Cade Otton, TE
- Jalen McMillan, WR
Evans is near the end and Godwin is coming off an injury, but if this group stays healthy it'll be one of the better units in the league. Not as good as the Vikings, though.
Tennessee Titans: No
- Calvin Ridley, WR
- Treylon Burks, WR
- Van Jefferson, WR
- Chig Okonkwo, TE
Nope. Not even close to what the Vikings have.
Washington Commanders: Not quite
- Terry McLaurin, WR
- Deebo Samuel, WR
- Luke McCaffrey, WR
- Zach Ertz, TE
McLaurin and Samuel could be among the best 1-2 WR punches in the league, but McCaffrey has a lot to prove (just 24 targets last season) and Ertz isn't quite as good as Hockenson.