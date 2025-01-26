Eagles' NFC title game win shows importance of RB position, offensive line
The Philadelphia Eagles romped over the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game on Sunday, winning 55-23 to secure their second trip to the Super Bowl in the last three years.
If there's one lesson for the Vikings and other teams to take from the Eagles' success this season, it's how valuable an effective and explosive running game can be. In the beatdown over Washington, Philly leaned on its greatest strengths: Saquon Barkley and a dominant offensive line.
After the Commanders opened the game with a field goal to cap an 18-play drive, the Eagles got a 60-yard house call from Barkley on their first offensive play. That set the tone for the afternoon. Barkley ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries, and the Eagles ran for 229 yards as a team, scoring seven of their eight TDs via the ground game. They also forced three Commanders fumbles and won the turnover battle 4-0, which made a big difference in the outcome, but they imposed their will on this game up front.
It's what Barkley has done all year behind the Eagles' offensive line. He ran for 2,005 yards in the regular season and has now run for another 442 in three playoff games, including a 205-yard masterclass against the Rams in the divisional round. With an elite home-run hitter at running back, paired with an outstanding defense, the Eagles have been able to control games and limit what they need from quarterback Jalen Hurts, who plays his role well.
For Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings, the Eagles' blueprint is a reminder of how important it is to get the running game going. Minnesota has ranked 30th in EPA per rush over the last three seasons. Whether it's been Dalvin Cook or Alexander Mattison or Aaron Jones in the backfield, the Vikings have struggled to be efficient and explosive in that phase of the game. That's made them one-dimensional at times and put too much on the plate of their QB and their defense.
How can the Vikings emulate the Eagles? It starts with improving the interior of the offensive line. The Vikings already have two excellent tackles in place, but they need to finally fix the middle of the line. From there, the argument can be made that they should chase greatness at the running back position. Jones had a good season in 2024, but the Vikings still ranked 22nd in EPA per rush. What could their run game look like if they upgrade the OL in free agency and then draft someone like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, or North Carolina's Omarion Hampton?
The Vikings have other needs, but they should perhaps seriously consider taking a running back as early as the first round in April. Players like Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs have reshaped the conversation around the value of that position in the modern NFL — and the Eagles just rode their star back all the way to the Super Bowl.
