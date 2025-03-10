Ex-Vikings Nick Mullens, Johnny Mundt following Udinski to Jacksonville
A pair of former Vikings depth pieces on offense are headed to Jacksonville. Quarterback Nick Mullens and tight end Johnny Mundt are signing with the Jaguars, where they'll get to continue working with new Jags offensive coordinator and former Vikings assistant coach Grant Udinski.
Mullens is getting a two-year, $6.5 million deal to be Trevor Lawrence's backup, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. It comes with $3 million guaranteed. Mundt is getting $5.5 million over two years.
In August 2022, the Vikings were dissatisfied with Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond as their backup QB options behind Kirk Cousins, so they acquired Mullens in a trade with the Raiders. He managed to stick around for the next three years as Minnesota's No. 2 QB, first behind Cousins and then behind Sam Darnold last season.
Mullens, who started 16 games for the 49ers early in his career and then had a stint with the Browns, was a solid backup for the Vikings. The team valued his role in helping prepare the starter in that room, and he did play in five games (with three starts) late in the 2023 season after Cousins was hurt, Josh Dobbs was benched, and Jaren Hall struggled. Mullens threw for over 1,100 yards in those three starts, but his seven touchdowns that season were outweighed by his eight interceptions.
Darnold signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks on Monday. The Vikings will need to add a veteran to complement J.J. McCarthy in their quarterback room, whether it's Daniel Jones or someone else.
Mundt had also been with the Vikings since the 2022 season. He began his career with the Rams, then followed Kevin O'Connell and Wes Phillips to Minnesota. Primarily known as a blocker, Mundt caught 55 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns over the last three seasons as the Vikings' TE2 or TE3.
The Vikings have T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver at tight end, but they could look to sign or draft another player for depth in that room with Mundt and Nick Muse (Eagles) no longer around.
