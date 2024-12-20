Final Vikings injury report vs. Seattle: Harrison Smith, C.J. Ham questionable
Safety Harrison Smith and fullback C.J. Ham, the Vikings' two longest-tenured players, are officially questionable for Sunday's road game against the Seahawks.
Smith didn't practice on Thursday with a foot injury. The 35-year-old gets regular rest days throughout the season, but the questionable designation indicates that this was more than just rest-related. It does sound like Smith, who hasn't missed a game since 2022, has a good chance to play. He was able to practice on Friday. If he were to miss the game, Theo Jackson would step into a big role alongside Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus.
Ham is dealing with some ankle soreness, but he "moved around really well today," Kevin O'Connell said on Friday. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow."
Defensive tackle Jalen Redmond and cornerback Fabian Moreau are out this week. Redmond remains in concussion protocol, while Moreau is dealing with a hip injury.
Not having Redmond is a bummer for the Vikings, considering how well he's played lately. He had two tackles for loss a few weeks ago against the Cardinals, two TFL and two batted passes in his first career start against the Falcons, and another strong game as a starter on Monday against the Bears. The Vikings will lean on Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Bullard, Jerry Tillery, and Jihad Ward on their defensive line. Rookie Levi Drake Rodriguez, a healthy scratch most of the year, could potentially be active as well.
Moreau's absence at least comes at a good time, as the Vikings are getting starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore back from injury this week. Gilmore missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Rookie Dwight McGlothern will be next in line behind Gilmore, Byron Murphy Jr., and Shaq Griffin.
QB Geno Smith and RBs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet are off the injury report and good to go for Seattle.
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.