Vikings QB pressers may have revealed the answer to the week's big question
Every Wednesday before a game, the Vikings' starting quarterback talks to members of the media at TCO Performance Center. On this particular Wednesday, with the team's QB decision for Sunday's game still up in the air, two different players took questions from reporters in front of the designated camera backdrop by the indoor practice field.
Their comments may have shed some light on the answer to the week's big question.
First to the microphone stand was J.J. McCarthy, the 22-year-old former top-ten pick who the Vikings hope will be their franchise quarterback for a long time. By now, you know how he got to this point. He missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury, was handed the Vikings' starting job this past offseason, struggled in seven of his first eight NFL quarters, and then missed the last three games due to a high ankle sprain.
McCarthy was asked a variety of different questions at his first press conference in a month, but the most notable thing he said had to do with the health of his right ankle.
"Ankle is, you know, it's getting there," he said. "I wouldn't say it's 100 percent right now, but we're striving every day to get there as fast as possible."
Is it at a place where he can play on Sunday?
"Me, selfishly, I'm gonna play if it was off or not," McCarthy said. "But we gotta be smart here and understand there's a lot of things that go into place. At the end of the day, I'm just gonna do what I'm told and try to get better as fast as possible."
Also interesting is that McCarthy said he received timelines ranging from two to six weeks after suffering the injury in a Week 2 loss to the Falcons. By the time Sunday rolls around, he'll be at five weeks of recovery time. He was officially listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.
"I've never felt a high ankle (sprain) before," McCarthy said. "I've had low ankles. But just based off of what a lot of well-respected second opinions have said, they said it's four to six, two to six (weeks). I feel like it was gonna be in that range, and we're still in that range. It's unfortunate and they're really annoying, injuries, but we're just continuing to work to get to 100 percent as quick as possible."
McCarthy went on to discuss several other topics, but those quotes feel like the most important part of his press conference. That's an acknowledgement that he isn't 100 percent healthy yet, as well as three answers essentially ending in "I'm hoping my ankle heals up as quickly as possible."
Maybe he will heal quickly. But McCarthy didn't exactly sound like a guy who will be starting a football game against the defending Super Bowl champions in four days.
After a 30-minute gap, it was Carson Wentz's turn to stand in front of the microphones and cameras. The 32-year-old veteran, who the Vikings signed in late August, has started each of the last three games in place of McCarthy, posting far better statistical numbers while helping Minnesota go 2-1.
Wentz is currently dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. But he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and said he's "feeling good" when asked about the injury. "It's just one of those things, you just play through it. I'm feeling pretty good right now."
Wentz, who is in his tenth NFL season with his sixth different team, said he's approaching this week the same way he always does. He's been a starter and a backup over the years, so this theoretical limbo area between the two roles isn't going to affect him.
"Even the first couple weeks here when J.J. was playing, I approached it the same," he said. "I prepare, go through my routine, go through my program of how I watch film, how I study the plays, how I get ready, what I do later in the week, how I take care of my body. That doesn't really change. That's the beauty of it, quite frankly. Having done both roles in my career so far, I have what works for me and what gets me ready to play, and that's what I'll be doing."
Wentz also went on to talk about a variety of other things. He said he hasn't thought much about the fact that the Eagles, the team he spent his first five seasons with, are coming to town this weekend, saying those days feel like "multiple lifetimes ago at this point." He talked about wanting to clean up some of the little things he's seen on his tape from the past three games. Mostly, he just kind of sounded like a guy who is planning on playing on Sunday.
We'll see what happens. Either quarterback could certainly still end up getting the nod against the Eagles. But with McCarthy saying his ankle isn't 100 percent yet and Wentz saying he feels good, it sure feels more likely at this point that the latter gets a fourth straight start on Sunday afternoon.