Free agent CB Stephon Gilmore leaves Vikings visit without a deal
Free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore visited the Vikings on Monday and left without a contract. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said it was a "really positive" visit that allowed Gilmore to get a sense of the Vikings' culture.
"Had a great visit with him," O'Connell said. "Similar to some of the visits in years past, I would say it was really good dialogue amongst Stephon, myself, other coaches, getting to know him personally. Flo (Brian Flores) obviously has a relationship with him from the past and (DBs coach) Daronte (Jones) wanted to spend some time with him as well."
Gilmore, 33, is a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He produced at a high level for the Cowboys last season and is one of the biggest names still available on the free agent market with less than a month until the regular season begins. Although a deal didn't get worked out today, the Vikings have now met with Gilmore, discussed how he could fit in their defense, and given him a glimpse at what they have to offer.
"We're very proud of the atmosphere, we're very proud of our locker room, our players, so I just think it's a positive when we can allow guys to get a little sneak preview, sneak peek at what they may be joining if all things work out," O'Connell said. "As far as where we're at right now, nothing to update there other than it was a really positive visit."
Earlier on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter said that Gilmore isn't "taking a visit to waste his time," indicating he has legitimate interest in signing with the Vikings and reuniting with Flores, who was his defensive coordinator with the Patriots for a couple years.
The Vikings, who have been hit hard at the cornerback position, could really use someone like Gilmore this year. Rookie Khyree Jackson was tragically lost in a car accident in July, Mekhi Blackmon tore his ACL on the first day of training camp, and veteran Shaq Griffin has been out for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. The Vikings expect to have Griffin back for the start of the regular season, but as of now, their third starter next to him and Byron Murphy Jr. would be Fabian Moreau or Akayleb Evans. Gilmore would be a significant upgrade.
For now, Gilmore will weigh his options. The Vikings can offer a sizable role, but he may have other potential suitors — and the financial side of things will be a factor. Gilmore likely wants to sign a deal fairly soon to get ramped up for his 13th NFL season.