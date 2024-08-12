Report: Stephon Gilmore not wasting his time with Vikings visit
Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore is reportedly visiting the Vikings on Monday as they continue to look for answers at the cornerback position.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gilmore is not wasting time with his visit and there is serious mutual interest between the two parties. Schefter was on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday and spoke about Gilmore and the Vikings.
"I don't think Stephon Gilmore is taking a visit to waste his time," Schefter said. "Like if he's going there, there's a chance that he's going to wind up there. They need him, they could use a player like him. ... The Vikings have been looking for help at the corner position all along.”
Schefter noted that Gilmore has been talking to other teams as well, but this is the first visit he's taking and he doesn't currently have any others scheduled.
With the tragic passing of rookie Khyree Jackson and a season-ending knee injury suffered by Mekhi Blackmon on the first day of trainin gcamp, the Vikings' cornerback plans for 2024-25 have been turned upside down. Offseason acquisition Shaq Griffin has also missed a couple weeks with a hamstring injury. The Vikings have already added Fabian Moreau and Duke Shelley to their CB room, but Gilmore would be a big-time pickup.
He turns 34 years old in September, but Gilmore is one of the most accomplished cornerbacks of this era. He's a five-time Pro-Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro who took home DPOY honors in 2019. Gilmore spent two seasons (2017-18) playing under Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores with the Patriots.
Last season with the Cowboys, the veteran proved that there is still gas left in the tank. He played just under 1,000 snaps and earned a very respectable 74.4 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. If the Vikings are able to add him on a one-year deal, Gilmore would instantly enter their starting lineup alongside Byron Murphy Jr. and Griffin.
"We are going to be constantly trying to figure out if there is a player out there that we can add to this team that has a chance to help us win," head coach Kevin O'Connell said after Saturday's preseason opener. "I have a ton of respect in Stephon Gilmore’s career, playing against him. This is a guy that has done it at a really, really high level for a long time, so if that is something that ends up being a possibility, I know (GM) Kwesi (Adofo-Mensah) and his staff will get us going in the right direction."